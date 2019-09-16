Atlas Antibodies Presents QPrEST Standards for Absolute Quantification of Proteins Using Mass Spectrometry

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Antibodies AB, a leading supplier of advanced research reagents, announced today the introduction of pre-quantified QPrEST™ Protein Standards for absolute quantification of proteins in biological samples such as cell lysate and plasma using liquid chromatography (LC)–mass spectrometry (MS).

QPrESTs consists of 50-150 amino acids identical to a part of the corresponding human protein. They are produced recombinantly in the presence of stable isotope-labeled (i.e. heavy) amino acids to generate protein standards. Targeted proteomics is a method allowing absolute quantification of the proteins of interest by comparing the MS signal intensities of the stable isotope standard with an endogenous peptide that is generated upon proteolytic digestion of the target protein.

One of the advantages of QPrESTs over other available protein standards is that they are added to the sample early in the workflow, prior to proteolytic digestion. The shared amino acid sequence of the QPrEST and the endogenous protein enables the QPrEST to correct for variation introduced during sample digestion, thereby increasing accuracy in quantification.

John Daicic, CEO of Atlas Antibodies, commented: "Just like our antibodies, the new, pre-quantified QPrEST standards are available for the vast majority of the proteins in the human proteome.It is essential that our product portfolio expands to address additional needs from our customers, and targeted proteomics is an expanding field with great potential. We will continue building on our heritage from the Human Protein Atlas (https://www.proteinatlas.org/) by adding to our antibody portfolio as well as increasing our offering for proteomics research."

QPrEST products are being showcased at Atlas Antibodies' booth #12 at the ongoing HUPO World Congress in Adelaide, Australia (https://www.hupo2019.org/).

About Atlas Antibodies

Building on the heritage with the Human Protein Atlas project, Atlas Antibodies provides highly validated reagents that enable leading research in biology, diagnostics and medicine for the purpose of understanding and improving human health. The company has full in-house manufacturing facilities and offers four premium quality product lines: Triple A Polyclonals™, PrecisA Monoclonals™, PrEST Antigen™, and QPrEST™ mass spectrometry standards for absolute quantification of proteins. Atlas Antibodies markets and sells its products globally through multiple distribution channels.

To learn more, visit atlasantibodies.com and follow @atlasantibodies.

