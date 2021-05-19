SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’061 -0.8%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0972 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 38’584 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8975 -0.6%  Öl 68.6 -1.5% 

19.05.2021 01:20:00

Atlas Announces Management Fireside Chat Panel Tomorrow at Bank of America Conference

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that it will participate in a fireside panel discussion, State of Freight Backlog, tomorrow, May 19th at Bank of America's Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference at 12:40 pm1:10 pm ET. Graham Talbot, CFO of Atlas Corp. will participate in the panel discussion.

Atlas Conference Panel and Webcast Information:

Bank of America Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference 2021
State of Freight Backlog Panel: May 19th, 2021 at 12:40 pm1:10 pm Eastern Time
Webcast Link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/transportationairlinesindustrials2021/id9PE132.cfm 

Webcast replay available: within 24 hours after conclusion of live event
Webcast replay expires: August 19, 2021

To access the live webcast, please use the above link, or go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link.

About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR, are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-announces-management-fireside-chat-panel-tomorrow-at-bank-of-america-conference-301294422.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

﻿

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

