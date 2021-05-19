|
Atlas Announces Management Fireside Chat Panel Tomorrow at Bank of America Conference
LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that it will participate in a fireside panel discussion, State of Freight Backlog, tomorrow, May 19th at Bank of America's Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference at 12:40 pm – 1:10 pm ET. Graham Talbot, CFO of Atlas Corp. will participate in the panel discussion.
Atlas Conference Panel and Webcast Information:
Bank of America Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference 2021
State of Freight Backlog Panel: May 19th, 2021 at 12:40 pm – 1:10 pm Eastern Time
Webcast Link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/transportationairlinesindustrials2021/id9PE132.cfm
Webcast replay available: within 24 hours after conclusion of live event
Webcast replay expires: August 19, 2021
To access the live webcast, please use the above link, or go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link.
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR, are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-announces-management-fireside-chat-panel-tomorrow-at-bank-of-america-conference-301294422.html
SOURCE Atlas Corp.
