Atlas Announces First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

15.04.2021 23:46:00
LONDON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Monday, May 3, 2021. Atlas plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 to discuss the results.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date of Conference Call:
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Scheduled Time:
08:30 a.m. ET
US/Canada Toll Free Dial-In:
+1 (877) 246-9875
International Dial-In:
+1 (707) 287-9353
Listen Only Toll-Free Dial in Number:
+1 (888) 556-5741
Listen Only International Dial In Number:
+1 (857) 270-6226
Conference ID:
1985562
To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.
A replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call and accessible until May 19, 2021. The replay telephone numbers are: US/Canada +1 (855) 859-2056 and International +1 (404) 537-3406, and the replay passcode is: 1985562.
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR, are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.
For more information visit atlascorporation.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-announces-first-quarter-2021-results-conference-call-and-webcast-301270266.html
SOURCE Atlas Corp.
