Atlantica to Present Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9





October 28, 2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the opening of the market on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlantica.com.

Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 8:15 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will hold meetings with investors on November 13 and 14, at the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference in Florida, and on November 16, at the RBC Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference in Texas and the BNP Paribas Exane 5th MidCap CEO Conference in Paris.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient Natural Gas and heat, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).