Atlantica Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the first nine months of 2022 reached $858.4 million, a 4.9% increase year-over-year on a comparable basis 1 and an 8.7% decrease year-over-year.

and an 8.7% decrease year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $630.6 million for the first nine months of 2022, a 4.3% increase year-over-year on a comparable basis 1 and a 0.6% decrease year-over-year.

and a 0.6% decrease year-over-year. Net loss for the first nine months of 2022 attributable to the Company was $9.5 million, compared with a net loss of $18.2 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2022 was $515.7 million, a 16.7% increase compared with $441.9 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Cash available for distribution ("CAFD”) increased by 6.2% year-over-year up to $179.0 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share approved by the Board of Directors.

Close to $150 million in new equity investments committed, including the Company’s first standalone battery storage project.





November 9, 2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) ("Atlantica" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the first nine months of 2022.

Highlights





(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the three-month period ended September 30, For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 303,121 $ 329,243 $ 858,405 $ 940,418 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company (13,543) (11,337) (9,473) (18,166) Adjusted EBITDA 228,336 229,846 630,641 634,081 Net cash provided by operating activities 251,590 195,623 515,726 441,940 CAFD 61,662 58,580 179,010 168,474

Key Performance Indicators

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 2021 Renewable energy MW in operation3 2,121 2,022 GWh produced4 4,155 3,460 Efficient natural gas & heat MW in operation5 398 398 GWh produced6 1,898 1,665 Availability (%)7 100.4% 99.8% Transmission lines Miles in operation 1,229 1,166 Availability (%)7 99.9% 100.0% Water Mft3 in operation3 17.5 17.5 Availability (%)7 102.6% 99.8%

Segment Results





(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 2021 Revenue by geography North America $ 323,693 $ 308,661 South America 122,549 117,129 EMEA 412,163 514,628 Total Revenue $ 858,405 $ 940,418





Adjusted EBITDA by geography North America $ 258,161 $ 243,360 South America 95,080 90,626 EMEA 277,400 300,094 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 630,641 $ 634,081





(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 2021 Revenue by business sector Renewable energy $ 652,758 $ 725,756 Efficient Natural Gas & heat 81,944 93,524 Transmission lines 83,279 80,428 Water 40,424 40,710 Total Revenue $ 858,405 $ 940,418 Adjusted EBITDA by business sector Renewable energy $ 469,851 $ 464,861 Efficient natural gas & heat 66,808 76,387 Transmission lines 66,226 64,243 Water 27,756 28,590 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 630,641 $ 634,081

Production in the renewable energy portfolio increased by 20% during the first nine months of 2022 compared with the first nine months of 2021 mainly due to the contribution from recent investments.

In our efficient natural gas and heat, transmission lines and water segments, where revenue is based on availability, we maintained very high availability levels.

Liquidity and Debt

As of September 30, 2022, cash at Atlantica’s corporate level was $105.8 million, compared with $88.3 million as of December 31, 2021. Additionally, as of September 30, 2022, the Company had $440.0 million available under its Revolving Credit Facility and therefore total corporate liquidity8 of $545.8 million, compared with $528.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, net project debt9 was $3.95 billion, compared with $4.50 billion as of December 31, 2021, while net corporate debt10 was $849.7 million, compared with $934.8 million as of December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the net corporate debt / CAFD pre-corporate debt service ratio11 was 3.0x and the average corporate debt maturity stood at approximately 4.5 years, providing the Company with significant financial flexibility.

Dividend

On November 8, 2022, the Board of Directors of Atlantica approved a dividend of $0.445 per share. This dividend is expected to be paid on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022.

Growth Update

Atlantica has committed approximately $150 million in new investments, including investments in standalone battery storage, solar PV with storage and other investments, including the prepayment of a tranche of project debt with higher cost.

1. First Standalone Battery Storage Project.





Atlantica announced the construction of a battery storage system located inside its Coso geothermal plant in California, a project that the Company has been developing in-house. The battery system will have a capacity of 100 MWh (4 hours) and is expected to start operation in 2024. The expected investment represents an Enterprise Value12 / EBITDA13 multiple of approximately 10 times. The project will benefit from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and from synergies with existing assets in the region.

This is the first project of a pipeline in the Southwest that includes 6 projects with a total 300 MW of PV and over 2,000 MWh of storage. The Southwest of the United States presents a clear opportunity for storage considering current renewable energy penetration and future objectives.

"We believe that the Inflation Reduction Act is going to be a game changer in the renewable energy sector in the U.S. We expect to build new projects on which we have been working during the last years and to continue building our pipeline,” said Santiago Seage, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantica. "As the energy transition accelerates, our experience with most renewable energy technologies and storage will be the key to offer clients and ISOs efficient clean energy solutions”.

2. First Investment in PV + Batteries.





In September 2022, Atlantica closed the acquisition of Chile PV 3, a 73 MW solar PV plant through its renewable energy platform in Chile. In 2023, the Company expects to add a battery system of approximately 100 MWh. Storage systems in Chile receive capacity payments, similar to resource adequacy. This asset can also benefit from synergies with existing assets in Chile. The acquisition represents an Enterprise Value14 / EBITDA15 multiple of approximately 6 times.

In addition, we have an exclusivity agreement to co-invest in an 80 MW portfolio of solar PV assets which is currently starting construction.

Well Positioned to Navigate Current Market Risks

With its prudent financing and hedging policy, Atlantica should be well positioned against current market risks in the power sector:

Euro foreign exchange risk is hedged. Atlantica has always hedged the exposure of its Cash Available For Distribution to variations in the value of the euro against the U.S. dollar. First, Atlantica benefits from a natural hedge, since distributions from its solar assets in Europe are partially offset with interest payments in euros at the corporate level and euro-denominated corporate general and administrative expenses. Second, Atlantica's strategy is to hedge its net euro exposure through currency options on a rolling basis. The Company hedges 100% of its euro-denominated net exposure for the next 12 months and 75% of its euro-denominated net exposure for the subsequent 12 months. After month 24, the potential impact on CAFD is estimated at approximately 2-3% assuming the conversion of the expected net euro exposure to U.S. Dollar at the current euro/U.S. dollar rate instead of at the Company's average hedged rate for 2022.

Atlantica has always hedged the exposure of its Cash Available For Distribution to variations in the value of the euro against the U.S. dollar. First, Atlantica benefits from a natural hedge, since distributions from its solar assets in Europe are partially offset with interest payments in euros at the corporate level and euro-denominated corporate general and administrative expenses. Second, Atlantica’s strategy is to hedge its net euro exposure through currency options on a rolling basis. The Company hedges 100% of its euro-denominated net exposure for the next 12 months and 75% of its euro-denominated net exposure for the subsequent 12 months. After month 24, the potential impact on CAFD is estimated at approximately 2-3% assuming the conversion of the expected net euro exposure to U.S. Dollar at the current euro/U.S. dollar rate instead of at the Company’s average hedged rate for 2022. Escalation f actors provide protection against inflation . Approximately 50% 17 of the Company’s portfolio has revenue indexed either to U.S. inflation indexes or to a formula based on inflation or to a fixed number.

Interest rates are largely fixed or hedged. 99% of the Company's corporate debt and 93% of its project debt is either fixed or hedged as of September 30, 2022. An increase of 100 basis points in interest rates with respect to current rates is estimated to have an impact of approximately 1.5% on our CAFD.

99% of the Company’s corporate debt and 93% of its project debt is either fixed or hedged as of September 30, 2022. An increase of 100 basis points in interest rates with respect to current rates is estimated to have an impact of approximately 1.5% on our CAFD. Regulated assets in Europe. Given the regulated nature of the revenue from our assets in Europe, any potential caps on market prices should have no impact on the net value of our assets.

2022 Guidance

Atlantica expects to close the year 2022 with CAFD in the range of the guidance provided in March 2022, which is between $230 million and $250 million.

The Company expects to achieve an Adjusted EBITDA modestly below the low end of its guidance, which was $810 million, mainly due to the impact from the depreciation of the euro against the U.S. dollar. This depreciation has not affected CAFD guidance as a result of the Company’s hedging strategy.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended September 30, For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 303,121 $ 329,243 $ 858,405 $ 940,418 Other operating income 18,824 17,327 54,860 57,597 Employee benefit expenses (18,655) (20,093) (58,766) (59,105) Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges (156,250) (146,040) (374,059) (334,916) Other operating expenses (82,339) (105,081) (261,435) (320,873) Operating profit $ 64,701 $ 75,356 $ 219,005 $ 283,121 Financial income 1,747 616 3,367 1,848 Financial expense (79,952) (87,476) (244,305) (277,000) Net exchange differences 6,500 (138) 13,837 2,046 Other financial income/(expense), net 2,591 8,383 2,208 21,684 Financial expense, net $ (69,114) $ (78,615) $ (224,893) $ (251,422) Share of profit/(loss) of associates carried under the equity method 2,345 1,589 20,668 4,245 Profit/(loss) before income tax $ (2,068) $ (1,670) $ 14,780 $ 35,944 Income tax (6,925) (9,262) (12,975) (42,390) Profit/(loss) for the period $ (8,993) $ (10,932) $ 1,805 $ (6,446) Loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interests (4,550) (405) (11,278) (11,720) Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ (13,543) $ (11,337) $ (9,473) $ (18,166) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 115,604 111,055 114,236 110,749 Weighted average number of ordinary shares diluted (thousands) 119,243 114,577 118,197 114,156 Basic earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share) $ (0.12) $ (0.10) $ (0.08) $ (0.16) Diluted earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share) $ (0.11) $ (0.10) $ (0.08) $ (0.16)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Assets As of September 30,

2022 As of December 31, 2021 Non-current assets Contracted concessional assets $ 7,338,449 $ 8,021,568 Investments carried under the equity method 268,151 294,581 Financial investments 186,875 96,608 Deferred tax assets 118,632 172,268 Total non-current assets $ 7,912,107 $ 8,585,025 Current assets Inventories $ 31,865 $ 29,694 Trade and other receivables 230,716 307,143 Financial investments 190,069 207,379 Cash and cash equivalents 781,575 622,689 Total current assets $ 1,234,225 $ 1,166,905 Total assets $ 9,146,332 $ 9,751,930 Equity and liabilities Share capital $ 11,606 $ 11,240 Share premium 986,594 872,011 Capital reserves 866,715 1,020,027 Other reserves 333,739 171,272 Accumulated currency translation differences (197,026) (133,450) Accumulated deficit (402,519) (398,701) Non-controlling interest 206,259 206,206 Total equity $ 1,805,368 $ 1,748,605 Non-current liabilities Long-term corporate debt $ 934,795 $ 995,190 Long-term project debt 4,249,902 4,387,674 Grants and other liabilities 1,242,059 1,263,744 Derivative liabilities 50,536 223,453 Deferred tax liabilities 293,757 308,859 Total non-current liabilities $ 6,771,049 $ 7,178,920 Current liabilities Short-term corporate debt $ 20,745 $ 27,881 Short-term project debt 372,038 648,519 Trade payables and other current liabilities 135,694 113,907 Income and other tax payables 41,438 34,098 Total current liabilities $ 569,915 $ 824,405 Total equity and liabilities $ 9,146,332 $ 9,751,930

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended September 30, For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Profit/(loss) for the period $ (8,993) $ (10,933) $ 1,805 $ (6,446) Financial expense and non-monetary adjustments 243,374 265,866 628,279 661,992 Profit for the period adjusted by financial expense and non-monetary adjustments $ 234,381 $ 254,933 $ 630,084 $ 655,546 Changes in working capital 50,094 (14,009) 47,778 (4,576) Net interest and income tax paid (32,885) (45,301) (162,136) (209,030) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 251,590 $ 195,623 $ 515,726 $ 441,940 Acquisitions of subsidiaries and entities under the equity method (3,581) (14,436) (45,553) (337,539) Investments in contracted concessional assets (17,602) 7,437 (27,890) (9,156) Investments in assets under development or construction (8,330) (1,192) (30,406) (2,754) Distributions from entities under the equity method 12,411 11,385 56,202 24,615 Other non-current assets/liabilities (233) 930 (419) 1,937 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities $ (17,335) $ 4,124 $ (48,066) $ (322,897) Net cash used in financing activities $ (95,719) $ (111,262) $ (263,118) $ (207,965) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 138,536 $ 88,485 $ 204,542 $ (88,922) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 668,247 686,289 622,689 868,501 Translation differences in cash or cash equivalent (25,208) (11,229) (45,656) (16,034) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 781,575 $ 763,545 $ 781,575 $ 763,545

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net cash provided by operating activities

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended September 30, For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 251,590 $ 195,623 $ 515,726 $ 441,940 Net interest and income tax paid 32,885 45,301 162,136 209,030 Changes in working capital (50,094) 14,009 (47,778) 4,576 Non-monetary items & other (13,432) (33,537) (37,020) (37,511) Atlantica’s pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates 7,387 8,451 37,577 16,044 Adjusted EBITDA $ 228,336 $ 229,846 $ 630,641 $ 634,081

Reconciliation of CAFD to CAFD per share

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended September 30, For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 CAFD (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 61,662 $ 58,580 $ 179,010 $ 168,474 Weighted average number of shares (basic) for the period (in thousands) 115,604 111,055 114,236 110,749 CAFD per share (in U.S. dollars) $ 0.5334 $ 0.5275 $ 1.5670 $ 1.5212

Reconciliation of CAFD and Adjusted EBITDA to Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended September 30, For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company $ (13,543) $ (11,337) $ (9,473) $ (18,166) Profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 4,550 405 11,278 11,720 Income tax 6,925 9,262 12,975 42,390 Depreciation and amortization, financial expense and income tax expense of unconsolidated affiliates (pro rata of our equity ownership) 5,040 6,861 16,909 11,799 Financial expense, net 69,114 78,615 224,893 251,422 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 156,250 146,040 374,059 334,916 Adjusted EBITDA $ 228,336 $ 229,846 $ 630,641 $ 634,081 Atlantica’s pro-rata share of EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (7,387) (8,451) (37,577) (16,044) Non-monetary items 10,839 33,675 32,192 35,463 Accounting provision for electricity market prices in Spain 10,507 41,582 28,233 52,566 Difference between billings and revenue in assets accounted for as concessional financial assets 14,978 6,771 48,197 26,931 Income from cash grants in the US (14,645) (14,678) (44,238) (44,034) Maintenance Capex (7,283) (246) (13,742) (4,623) Dividends from equity method investments 12,411 11,385 56,202 24,615 Net interest and income tax paid (32,885) (45,301) (162,136) (209,030) Changes in other assets and liabilities 52,186 (11,873) 53,012 21,891 Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts19 (20,503) (8,456) (679) (20,866) Change in non-restricted cash at project level19 (135,718) (89,947) (187,334) (113,379) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (10,421) (11,717) (26,442) (23,327) Debt principal repayments (27,912) (40,336) (165,128) (160,307) Cash Available For Distribution $ 61,662 $ 58,580 $ 179,010 $ 168,474

Appendix

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income of the Coso Battery Storage Project and the Chile PV 3 acquisition:

(in millions of U.S. dollars) Coso battery storage project

Expected 2025 Chile PV 3

Average

2020-202120 Net income 1.6 (12.5) Income tax expense 0.6 3.4 Interest expense - 7.3 Depreciation and amortization 2.1 6.0 EBITDA 4.3 4.2

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).

