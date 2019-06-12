Atlantic WeedBoard Helps Consumers Search For Legal Cannabis Products and Knowledge

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlantic WeedBoard (http://www.atlanticWeedBoard.com), is a newly-formed informational center specifically developed for the emerging cannabis industry. The site is presented in artistic graphics with a fun side to it featuring a boardwalk and Ferris wheel as its signature logo. On a more serious note, Atlantic WeedBoard is a type of "Consumer Reports" of cannabis as it presents products for people and their pets, interviews with the top growers, curates independently tested legal products and offers anecdotal beauty, health and wellness advice for its users. The Website harnesses the emerging cannabis marketplace by building a community of consumers interested in organic "farm to body" products that have been personally selected by the Atlantic WeedBoard founders for the benefits that they provide. In other words, Atlantic WeedBoard tells you everything you wanted to know about legally marketed cannabis products but didn't know who to ask or where to find.

"This is not a site for stoners, instead it's all about the healing without the high. Our primary strategy is to build a community that is eager for information on how to obtain safe, legal hemp products and a desire to learn and share about the products they like, and the benefits derived in humans and pets," says Jason Goodman, Atlantic WeedBoard co-founder. "We present interviews with the farmers and growers of hemp and share stories of those who use the products to impart as much knowledge about the products and their benefits as possible."

"Atlantic WeedBoard was developed as a sort of 'Wikipedia' of Cannabis, in an effort to help educate consumers and share information as it happens from a trusted, reliable source," says Richard Carey, co-founder of Atlantic WeedBoard. "Throughout history, the benefits of cannabis have been widely known, as our founding fathers (Washington, Madison and Jefferson) were hemp farmers."

Atlantic WeedBoard is more than a legal cannabis online shopping site. It takes the guess work out of selecting the best products, understanding the usage and building a community to learn and share. For more information visit http://www.AtlanticWeedBoard.com.

Media Contacts:

Cathy Callegari – 212-579-1370 or cathy@callprinc.com

Liz Ammirato – 845-621-6005 or liz@callprinc.com

SOURCE: Atlantic WeedBoard

SOURCE Atlantic WeedBoard