Atlantic Urology Brings New Procedure to New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Atlantic Urology today announced that their first 11 patients have been treated with the UroLift® System, a proven, minimally invasive technology to treat men suffering from symptoms associated with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or BPH. This includes the first patients ever to be treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center with this revolutionary treatment option for a symptomatic enlarged prostate. Dr. Reeves was the second Urologist in North Carolina to perform this procedure. He treated nearly 300 patients with the UroLift system while affiliated with East Carolina University'sBrody School of Medicine. While practicing Urology in Greenville, NC for the last 13 years, he was an Affiliate Professor of Surgery at ECU and Vice President of Eastern Urological Associates. He has been designated a UroLift Center of Excellence provider, attesting to his dedication since 2015 in perfecting this procedure for his patients. Less than 1% of Urologists in the United States have been able to match this success. Dr. Reeves joined NHRMC Physician Group's Atlantic Urology August 1, 2019.

"The UroLift System preserves sexual function which is important to men and their partners," says Dr. Reeves "Patients like that they have the option of treatment done in my office or through NHRMC's Surgical Pavilion. The treatment can be completed in under an hour, with local anesthesia at the office or with intravenous anesthesia monitored care at NHRMC. And best of all, they experience rapid symptom relief and return to normal routines quickly," he adds.

Nearly 40 million men in the United States are affected by BPH. Not to be confused with prostate cancer, BPH occurs when the prostate gland that surrounds the male urethra becomes enlarged with advancing age and begins to obstruct the urinary system. Symptoms of BPH often include interrupted sleep and urinary problems, and can cause loss of productivity, depression and decreased quality of life.

Five-year data from a randomized study shows the UroLift System offers not only rapid improvement, but also durable relief for patients with BPH. After five years, patients treated with the UroLift System continue to experience symptom relief with minimal side effects, with few patients requiring additional treatment for relief. A second randomized clinical trial called BPH6 demonstrated that the minimally invasive UroLift System compares very well to the reference standard surgery, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), with regard to efficacy, and is superior to TURP at preserving sexual function and offering a more rapid recovery.

Medication is often the first-line therapy for enlarged prostate, but relief can be inadequate and temporary. Side effects of medication treatment can include sexual dysfunction, dizziness and headaches, prompting many patients to quit using the drugs. For these patients, the classic alternative is surgery that cuts, heats or removes prostate tissue to open the blocked urethra. While current surgical options can be very effective in relieving symptoms, they can also leave patients with permanent side effects such as urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction and retrograde ejaculation.

NeoTract's FDA-cleared UroLift System is a proven, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function. Patients also experienced a significant improvement in quality of life. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the treatment. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, Mexico and South Korea. Learn more at http://www.UroLift.com.

