Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation's Patented Automatic and Manual Wipers Voted #1 Best Feature of the SANITRON® and MEGATRON® Water Purifiers by Distributors

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (AUV), the premier manufacturer of made-in-the-USA germicidal ultraviolet air and water purifiers, announced today that distributors voted their patented automatic and manual wipers the #1 best feature of the SANITRON® and MEGATRON® water purifiers.

The most frequent maintenance task required of an ultraviolet water purifier is quartz sleeve cleaning. A fouled quartz sleeve blocks the emitted ultraviolet radiation from passing into the water for purification. To clean the quartz sleeve, many ultraviolet water treatment systems on the market today require a complete shutdown, disassembly, special tools, and highly trained personnel. This can lead to production stoppages; lost revenue; and unsafe water.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® developed a patented dual-action wiping mechanism to clean quartz sleeves that allows for uninterrupted operation of the water treatment system. The manual wiper—available on the SANITRON® and MEGATRON® water purifiers—is quick and easy to use with no special training or tools; no system shutdown; and, minimal maintenance staff time needed. For added ease of use and cost savings, the MEGATRON® water purifier has an optional automatic wiper mechanism for unattended mechanical cleaning of the quartz sleeves.

Ann Wysocki, COO of Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® says, "We were very excited to see that all the work put into the development of our patented wiper mechanisms produced a feature so highly valued by distributors. Offering our customers feature-rich water purifiers that save money, increase production, and provide uninterrupted water purification is our main focus. And the manual and automatic wipers are in line with that focus."

To determine how often to clean the quartz sleeves, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation suggests visually inspecting the quartz sleeves after one week of operation. If they are not dirty, continue to check once a week until fouling is spotted. Additional methods are checking for a rise in total bacteria count from samples; and checking the Digital GUARDIAN TM Ultraviolet Monitor (optional on SANITRON®, standard on MEGATRON®) for the red "UV Low" alert. Once it is determined how long it takes until fouling occurs, the suggested cleaning time is ¾ of that time. For example, if it takes 4 weeks for fouling to occur, the quartz sleeve should be cleaned every 3 weeks. With a built-in wiper mechanism quality quartz sleeve cleaning can be incorporated into a weekly/monthly maintenance schedule. Whether you choose an automatic or manual wiper mechanism to ensure your quartz sleeve is clean they are very easy to use. For instance to clean the quartz sleeve using the manual dual-action wiper mechanism simply…

1 - Lift wiper clip up and away from wiper rod

2 - Grasp wiper knob and gently pull out and away from the purifier until reaches its stop

3 - Push wiper back in, toward the purifier until it reaches its second stop

4 - Repeat steps 2 and 3 as necessary

5 - Holding wiper in place, return wiper clip and snap over wiper rod, in front of the wiper lock spacer

With an automatic wiper mechanism, user-defined times allows the wiper to run multiple times each day if needed.

In 1963, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® began engineering and manufacturing ultraviolet water purification equipment, ultraviolet air sanitization and surface disinfection systems, and germicidal UV lamps for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. They continue to engineer and manufacture their products in the USA.

Germicidal ultraviolet lamps used in Atlantic Ultraviolet's products produce shortwave radiation that is lethal to bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. Well established as a method of choice, ultraviolet technology is effective, economical, safe, quick, and easy to use due to its by-product free process. The method is unique without the use of heat or chemicals. To LEARN more about Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, or how UV disinfection works, visit the official company website at Ultraviolet.com. To SHOP our products visit BuyUltraviolet.com or Call 1-631-273-0500, Mon–Fri, 7 am-6 pm EST, or Email us at Sales@AtlanticUV.com.

