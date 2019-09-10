Atlantic Shores Retirement Community Honored with Top State and Local Awards.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., September 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The state's top resident-governed cooperative community, Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Virginia Beach, Virginia, reinforced its reputation for excellence with several recent awards. The upscale retirement community was recognized among the top in the industry for its facilities, marketing, and staff, in competitions judged both by consumers and professionals.

Statewide, Atlantic Shores was chosen as second place among Top Retirement Communities in Eastern Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine in their annual "Best of Virginia Awards." Winners were selected by more than 10,000 reader responses, recognizing the best facilities and services across the five regions of Virginia. The community was profiled in the publication's 2019 "Best Of" issue.

Locally, Atlantic Shores was selected in Coastal Virginia Magazine's "Best Of Readers' Choice Awards" as Southside Gold Award Winner for Best Retirement Community. This annual contest highlights the best of Hampton Roads as chosen by the magazine's readers. Atlantic Shores was prominently featured in Coastal Virginia's popular "Best Of" issue.

This is the seventh consecutive year Atlantic Shores was chosen as a winner in both "Best Of" competitions by these two prestigious publications.

The community also took top honors in the Virginian-Pilot's "Best of Hampton Roads" Awards, selected as Gold Retirement Community/Virginia Beach.

Known for both its programs, and the extraordinary lengths to which their exceptional staff go in caring for their residents, Harbourway, Atlantic Shores' assisted living facility, was also highlighted in Virginian-Pilot's "Best of Hampton Roads" with a distinction as Gold Assisted Living Facility/Virginia Beach.

Select community residents also were also honored, including Harbourway resident Doris Baker, who was chosen as one of the state's outstanding residents, and featured in the Virginia Health Care Association's 2019 "Faces & Stories" feature calendar.

According to Atlantic Shores Executive Director Eden Jones, "We're always honored by each award we receive. Our entire team strives daily to make Atlantic Shores an exceptional place to live and work, and it's exciting that those who have personally experienced Atlantic Shores, as well as our industry peers, have recognized the love and dedication that make our outstanding community so unique."

For more information on Atlantic Shores, visit: http://www.atlanticshoresliving.com

SOURCE Atlantic Shores Retirement Community