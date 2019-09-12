Atlantic Records' Recording Artist Ally Brooke Added To T.J. Martell Foundation's LA Family Day Line-Up

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Records' recording artist Ally Brooke has been added to the performance lineup for T.J. Martell Foundation's 10th Annual LA Family Day. The Dancing With The Stars contestant will be performing her latest hits in this exclusive mini-concert. For its fourth consecutive year, The Grove will host the celebration on October 5, 2019 from 12pm-3pm PT. Tickets are available via www.tjmartell.org with proceeds going toward T.J. Martell Foundation's cancer research programs at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Brooke will be one of three headlining acts including Nickelodeon star and internet sensation JoJo Siwa and Hollywood Records recording artist, dancer and actor featured in "The Lion King" JD McCrary. The organization will also honor industry leaders Doug Cohn, Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, Nickelodeon with the LA Family Day Visionary Award, and Doug Palladini, Global Brand President, VANS with the LA Family Day Legacy Award for their industry leadership and charitable contributions.

Presented by Citi, LA Family Day attendees will enjoy delicious food, carnival activities, fun photo booths, participate in a live auction and watch live music performances. Ticket prices range from $50-$300, including family packages and special VIP package options that include meet & greets with the headlining performers. The day is hosted by Nickelodeon "All That" star Josh Server.

LA Family Day brings families and leaders from the music, entertainment and business communities together for an afternoon of celebration, fun and fundraising for the T.J. Martell Foundation's cutting-edge cancer research programs. LA Family Day is Co-chaired by David Kovach, Senior Vice President, Global Entertainment, Citi and Nick Lippman, Partner, Lippman Entertainment and is made possible with support from Caruso.

For more information on the T.J. Martell Foundation, LA Family Day visit www.tjmartell.org .

About T.J. Martell Foundation : The T.J. Martell Foundation is the music industry's leading foundation dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer. The Foundation was founded in 1975 by music industry executive Tony Martell and his colleagues in loving memory of his son T.J., who died of leukemia. The Foundation has provided more than $280 million for research at nine flagship hospitals in the United States. For more information on the T.J. Martell Foundation visit www.tjmartell.org .

About The Grove

Developed by Caruso in 2002, The Grove is one of the country's most acclaimed shopping, dining and lifestyle destinations, offering the best mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment in Southern California. Set on 20 acres adjacent to the historic Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, The Grove offers a welcoming park-like setting with a vibrant pedestrian streetscape and first-class retail experience that successfully marries hometown charm with high-end shopping. This unique mix has earned The Grove recognition as the heart of the city – a "see and be seen" destination, a neighborhood gem and a community all its own. The Grove's award-winning design, first-class Concierge service and community-like ambiance have garnered numerous awards and recognition throughout the retail industry, including being named the "#1 Shopping Destination in Los Angeles" by TripAdvisor, and ranking #2 of Fortune's "10 Highest Sales-Generating Shopping Centers" in the country. The Grove also tops Shopping Center Today's list of top 10 shopping centers in the world based on sales per square foot. For more information, please visit The Grove at www.TheGroveLA.com or on Instagram @TheGroveLA.

About Ally Brooke :

Ally Brooke is the tremendously talented pop star who, after breaking out as a member of the multi-platinum pop group Fifth Harmony, signed with Atlantic Records in 2018 and is now preparing to release her solo debut album. Hailing from San Antonio, Ally first gained the world's attention as a solo contestant on "The X Factor". After a chart-topping and heavily awarded stretch with Fifth Harmony, the singer spent an intense year in the studio with some of the music world's top songwriters and producers, and first emerged with her solo debut single "Low Key" that features a verse courtesy of the rapper Tyga and became a Top 20 radio hit. "Lips Don't Lie", Ally's sultry second single, soon followed and was a Top 40 hit featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Up next, Ally will grace TV screens nationwide as she competes for the highly coveted Mirrorball Trophy on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars".

