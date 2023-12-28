Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Atlantic Petroleum P-F Aktie
28.12.2023

Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2024

Atlantic Petroleum P-F
Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2023-12-28 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2024 with the following dates:

  • Friday 27th March: Annual Accounts 2023 to be issued.
  • Tuesday 30th April: Annual General Meeting.
  • Friday 31st May: 1st Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
  • Friday 30th August: 2nd Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
  • Friday 29th November: 3rd Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. 

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.8/2023

Issued 28-12-2023

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O. Box 1228
FO-110 Tórshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo


