23.01.2026 21:13:38

Atlantic International Stock Falls

Atlantic International
3.90 USD 4.97%
(RTTNews) - Atlantic International Corp. (ATLN) shares fell 6.67%, trading at $3.5, following news that the company has completed an all-stock acquisition of Circle8 Group, creating a diversified workforce solutions platform with roughly $1.2 billion in annual revenue.

The deal brings Atlantic's North American staffing operations together with Circle8's European IT and technology talent business, expanding the company's geographic reach and broadening its service mix. Circle8 generated about $780 million in revenue in 2025 and is expected to approach $1 billion organically in 2026, according to the announcement.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Circle8 will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, and its founder will join Atlantic's board as executive chairman while continuing to lead Circle8. The combined entity aims to drive growth by offering workforce solutions across both industrial and technology staffing sectors in the U.S. and Europe.

The acquisition marks a major step in Atlantic's strategy to build a larger, more diversified global workforce solutions business by combining complementary staffing capabilities and expanding cross-regional customer coverage.

On the day of the announcement, ATLN opened near session highs before selling pressure pushed the share price lower over the trading session.

