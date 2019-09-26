Atlantic Equities LLP Selects Itiviti's Global OMS Solution to Replace Bloomberg SSEOMS

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide today announced that Atlantic Equities LLP, a US equity agency brokerage firm has selected Itiviti to replace Bloomberg's SSEOMS platform with its multi-asset OMS.

Using Itiviti's High Touch, Low Touch and Post Trade suite of solutions, Atlantic Equities will have a full equity order management system to help service its institutional investors by providing them with order execution through a wide range of DMA products and algorithmic trading suites. In addition to supporting Atlantic's core trading desks, Itiviti's solution will be utilized by Atlantic's Frankfurt-based team in preparation for the UK's potential withdrawal from the EU.

"We are very pleased to be able to assist Atlantic Equities LLP with a platform migration to Itiviti following the announcement by Bloomberg to terminate support for its SSEOMS business," said Lee Griggs, President EMEA. "Using Itiviti's fully hosted order management system, Atlantic Equities LLP can provide their clients with a better experience utilizing our highly configurable platform. This deal signifies yet another successful SSEOMS migration to our already long list of migrated clients and we look forward to continuing to execute our strategy of being the only alternative for SSEOMS clients requiring a replacement solution."

"After a full and thorough review of the solutions available to us in the market to replace SSEOMS, I am very pleased to announce that Itiviti was the only viable alternative capable of supporting our requirements," said Rupert Della-Porta, Chief Operating Officer, Atlantic Equities LLP. "We felt Itiviti's comprehensive offering and deep expertise will enable us to take our business to the next level. We look forward to working with Itiviti as our new strategic partner."

Itiviti's platform provides access to cross-asset orders from a global network of clients, together with a best-in-class OMS to ensure fast and reliable executions. It is used by more than 10,000 sales-traders worldwide to quickly onboard clients, manage orders in real-time through a shared order book, route execution to any venue, customize commission schemes and automate post-trade tasks to secure bookings and regulatory compliance.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent, and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centres and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

About Atlantic Equities LLP

Atlantic Equities is a US equity brokerage firm based in London focused solely on servicing European institutional investors.

With its Europe-based analysts, Atlantic Equities conducts and publishes fundamental, bottom up research on mid and large cap US companies.

Securities brokerage services are offered in Europe through Atlantic Equities LLP, authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.

For more information, please visit www.atlantic-equities.com

