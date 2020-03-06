Atlanta Attorneys Recognized in the 2020 Edition of Georgia Super Lawyers

ATLANTA, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Co-President Ernest LaMont Greer and Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of the firm, co-chair of its Global Litigation Practice, chair of the Trial Practice Group, and chair of the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Group, were included in the "Top 100" list in the 2020 edition of Georgia Super Lawyers. Additionally, Cohen was listed on the "Top 10" list as well as the "Top 50 Women" list.

Overall, 28 attorneys from the firm's Atlanta office were included in the 2020 edition of Georgia Super Lawyers, 20 attorneys were listed as Georgia Super Lawyers, and eight were recognized as "Rising Stars." According to the Super Lawyers website, the multiphase selection process includes peer nomination, independent research, and peer evaluation. Attorneys who receive the highest point total are further recognized in Georgia Super Lawyers Top Lists.

The attorneys recognized as 2020 Georgia Super Lawyers are:



Allen D. Altman – Shareholder, Tax Practice and Private Wealth Services Practice

– Shareholder, Tax Practice and Private Wealth Services Practice Theodore I. Blum – Atlanta Managing Shareholder; Chair, Atlanta Corporate Practice

– Atlanta Managing Shareholder; Chair, Atlanta Corporate Practice Timothy Bratcher – Shareholder; Vice Chair, Atlanta Financial Institutions Practice

– Shareholder; Vice Chair, Atlanta Financial Institutions Practice John D. Elrod – Shareholder; Vice Chair, Atlanta Financial Institutions Practice

– Shareholder; Vice Chair, Atlanta Financial Institutions Practice Joel A. Katz – Founding Chairman, Global Entertainment & Media Practice; Founding Shareholder, Atlanta Office

– Founding Chairman, Global Entertainment & Media Practice; Founding Shareholder, Atlanta Office Michael J. King – Shareholder, Litigation Practice

– Shareholder, Litigation Practice David B. Kurzweil – Shareholder; Chair, Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, Chair, Financial Institutions Practice; Chair, Atlanta Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice

– Shareholder; Chair, Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, Chair, Financial Institutions Practice; Chair, Atlanta Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice David Long-Daniels – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Labor & Employment Practice's Complex Employment Litigation & Trials Group

– Shareholder; Co-Chair, Labor & Employment Practice's Complex Employment Litigation & Trials Group Janna S. Nugent – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Business Litigation Practice

– Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Business Litigation Practice Jess L. Rosen – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice

– Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice Bobby Rosenbloum – Shareholder; Chair, Global Entertainment & Media Practice; Co-Chair, Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice

– Shareholder; Chair, Global Entertainment & Media Practice; Co-Chair, Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice Steven Rosenwasser – Shareholder, Litigation Practice

– Shareholder, Litigation Practice David I. Schulman – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Video Games & Esports Practice

– Shareholder; Co-Chair, Video Games & Esports Practice Gary E. Snyder – Shareholder, Corporate Practice

– Shareholder, Corporate Practice Sara K. Thompson – Shareholder; Vice Chair, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice

– Shareholder; Vice Chair, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice Richard J. Valladares – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Business Litigation Practice

– Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Business Litigation Practice Natasha L. Wilson – Shareholder; Chair, Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice; Co-Chair, Labor & Employment Practice's Complex Employment Litigation & Trials Group

– Shareholder; Chair, Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice; Co-Chair, Labor & Employment Practice's Complex Employment Litigation & Trials Group Todd D. Wozniak – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Labor & Employment Practice's ERISA & Employee Benefits Litigation Group

The attorneys recognized as 2020 Georgia Rising Stars are:

Marcella C. Ducca – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice

– Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice Kristin M. Duke – Associate, Litigation Practice

– Associate, Litigation Practice Joel Feldman – Shareholder; Vice Chair, Trademark & Brand Management Practice

– Shareholder; Vice Chair, Trademark & Brand Management Practice Sean Jessee – Shareholder, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice

– Shareholder, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice Brett E. Moskowitz – Of Counsel, Banking & Financial Services Practice

– Of Counsel, Banking & Financial Services Practice Jake Phillips – Shareholder, Entertainment & Media Practice

– Shareholder, Entertainment & Media Practice John R. Richards – Shareholder, Labor & Employment Practice

– Shareholder, Labor & Employment Practice Sabina A. Vayner – Of Counsel, Trademark & Brand Management Practice

About Greenberg Traurig – Atlanta: Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta office offers clients the local capabilities and wide-ranging experience of more than 100 attorneys, supported by the resources and reach of the firm's global platform. The firm's collaborative culture is reflected by attorneys who serve their clients with a combination of legal and business skills that are vital in today's competitive, global environment. Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta team brings a practical approach to the representation of our clients.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP