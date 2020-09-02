02.09.2020 15:48:00

Atlanta Area Business Leaders to Host Virtual ATL Tech COVID-19 Innovation Showcase

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Morris, Manning & Martin, Carabiner Communications and Gatherly today announced the "ATL Tech COVID-19 Innovation Showcase," a virtual trade show that will call attention to the solutions of area innovators in the face of the current pandemic. This free-to-attend and free-to-participate event will take place Thursday, September 24 from 4-6 pm EST.

"The Atlanta region is home to the best and brightest entrepreneurs, engineers and scientists working to solve problems arising from the global COVID-19 pandemic," said TAG President and CEO Larry Williams. "This virtual trade show event will allow them to not only showcase their hard work—but to meet with their peers, attract investment opportunities, network and even discuss potential collaboration efforts across industry segments."

While more than 80 companies are already expected to exhibit in the showcase, additional slots are still available for other Atlanta-based organizations wishing to highlight their efforts related to the COVID-19 virus.

"We welcome the opportunity to meet with our peers and others in the industry to discuss and showcase the hard work during these unprecedented times," said showcase participant Faraz Zubairi, founder and CEO of ExamMed, which provides virtual healthcare technology to treat patients remotely through an easy-to-use, HIPAA-compliant video-enabled platform. "Innovation isn't confined to a laboratory. That is especially true when you factor in the immediacy and unexpected nature of this global pandemic."

The ATL Tech COVID-19 Innovation Showcase is being hosted on Gatherly, a platform designed for online trade shows and other virtual gatherings that is part of the CREATE-X initiative at Georgia Tech.

The event will take place completely online, utilizing advanced meeting capabilities to provide participants and exhibitors with the highest possible level of interaction without the expense or logistical concerns of a face-to-face event.

There is no cost to attend or participate. To register or to learn more, click here.

About the ATL Tech COVID-19 Innovation Showcase

The ATL Tech COVID-19 Innovation Showcase was created to call attention to Atlanta-grown solutions with high relevancy during the global pandemic. The event's sponsors include the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Morris, Manning & Martin, Carabiner Communications and Gatherly. For more information about the showcase, go here.   

Media Contact: 
Kathy Berardi                                                   
Carabiner Communications                             
kberardi@carabinercomms.com                    
678.644.4122 

ATL Tech COVID-19 Innovation Showcase Event Sponsors

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-area-business-leaders-to-host-virtual-atl-tech-covid-19-innovation-showcase-301122870.html

SOURCE Technology Association of Georgia

