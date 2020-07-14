<
14.07.2020 12:00:00

Atkore International Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Atkore International Group Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets, today announced that the Company will release its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Conference Call Information

Dial In:

833-968-2233 (Domestic)

825-312-2056 (International)

Conf ID:

8193781

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 18, 2020.

Replay Information

Dial In:

800-585-8367 (Domestic)

416-621-4642 (International)

Conf ID:

8193781

To learn more about Atkore International please visit the company's website at http://investors.atkore.com/

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and Mechanical Products & Solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers’ businesses and employs approximately 3,900 people at 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. The company is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

