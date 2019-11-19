ATIXA Announces New Hires

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIXA is growing! In order to better serve clients and members, ATIXA is pleased to announce its move to new office space at 475 Allendale Road, Suite 200, King of Prussia, PA 19406. This location has allowed for the opportunity to grow the ATIXA team, and the association is pleased to announce the following new appointments:

Caryn Luethe ; Director of Client Relations

; Director of Client Relations Chris Simmons , Ph.D.; Director of PreK-12 Client Relations

, Ph.D.; Director of PreK-12 Client Relations Jennie Lucier ; Member Relations Manager

; Member Relations Manager Brett Wallach ; Legal Sales Manager

; Legal Sales Manager Annie Woods ; Regional Hosted Events Coordinator

These additions to the staff demonstrate ATIXA's commitment to furthering its reach, broadening its service, and development of vital new content for clients and members.

Brett A. Sokolow, Esq., President offered that:

"ATIXA has been experiencing a strong upward trajectory for some time. Quadrupling the headquarters space gives us a conducive new professional home, with room to grow in the future, as well. With the growth of the organization, we've made several key hires to strengthen our infrastructure and client-facing service capacities. We've been very fortunate with our hiring to have quickly found very talented professionals for each of the positions we've advertised, and they add immense value to our team!"

ATIXA's Mission

ATIXA provides a professional association for school and college Title IX Coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. Since 1972, Title IX has proved to be an increasingly powerful leveling tool, helping to advance gender equity in schools and colleges. Title IX's benefits can be found in promoting equity in academic and athletics programs, preventing hostile environments on the basis of sex, prohibiting sexual harassment and sexual violence, protecting from retaliation and remedying the effects of other gender-based forms of discrimination. Every school district and college in the United States is required to have a Title IX Coordinator who oversees implementation, training, and compliance with Title IX. ATIXA brings campus and district Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators into professional collaboration to explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of gender equity in education.

