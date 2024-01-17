Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'149 -0.7%  SPI 14'524 -0.7%  Dow 37'267 -0.3%  DAX 16'432 -0.8%  Euro 0.9409 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'403 -1.0%  Gold 2'006 -1.1%  Bitcoin 36'906 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8645 0.4%  Öl 78.0 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335On113454047Stadler Rail217818Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018
Top News
Vontobel-Präsident Andreas Utermann stellt sich kritischen Fragen: "Vontobel hat kein spezifisches Problem" - trotz schwachem 2023
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich leichter
Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende in Rot
NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite letztendlich im Minus
Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Atico Mining Aktie [Valor: 18030113 / ISIN: CA0475591099]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.01.2024 22:30:00

Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

finanzen.net zero Atico Mining-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Atico Mining
0.10 USD -0.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company” or "Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production totaled 4.37 million pounds of copper with 2,578 ounces of Gold for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2023”) and 13.24 million pounds of copper with 10,149 ounces of gold in concentrates for the full year 2023.

"Operationally the Company had a challenging first half of the year. The team turned things around in the third quarter and continued to improve all metrics to finish the year delivering just under our production guidance. At the same time, we saw very prospective drill results from our El Roble mine vicinity drill program which could point towards an extension of the current life of mine,” said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "In the upcoming year, we continue to have significant milestones ahead of us yet to achieve. In the first half of the new year, our main focus will be on the El Roble mine resource update, completion of the La Plata Feasibility Study and delivering on all requirements to receive the environmental permit for the La Plata project.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational Highlights

Fourth Quarter

  • Production of 4.37 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 48% over Q4 2022.
  • Production of 2,578 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; a decrease of 15% over Q4 2022.
  • Average processed tonnes per day of 853; an increase of 4% over Q4 2022.
  • Copper and gold head grades of 2.89% and 1.75 grams per tonne; an increase of 28% for copper and a decrease of 24% for gold over Q4 2022.
  • Copper and gold recovery of 94.0% and 62.7%; an increase of 4% for copper and 9% for gold over Q4 2022.

2023 Year-end

  • Production of 13.24 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; a decrease of 12% over 2022.
  • Production of 10,149 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; a decrease of 9% over 2022.
  • Average processed tonnes per day of 822; a decrease of 1% over 2022.
  • Copper and gold head grades of 2.34% and 1.89 grams per tonne; a decrease of 22% for copper and 18% for gold over 2022.
  • Copper and gold recovery of 92.1% and 60.6%; no significant change for copper and gold over 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational Details

 Q1 TotalQ2 TotalQ3 TotalQ4 Total2023 Total
Production (Contained in Concentrates)     
Copper (000s pounds)2,3102,8033,7624,36713,242
Gold (ounces)2,5532,3132,7052,57810,149
Mine     
Tonnes of ore mined60,56872,34077,94778,132288,987
Mill     
Tonnes processed62,79368,47174,58073,030278,874
Tonnes processed per day748800888853822
Copper grade (%)1.872.052.462.892.34
Gold grade (g/t)2.231.801.831.751.89
Recoveries     
Copper (%)89.190.693.094.092.1
Gold (%)57.058.462.062.760.6
Concentrates     
Copper and gold concentrates (dmt)5,8156,7899,33610,72532,665
      
Payable copper produced (000s lbs)2,1692,6393,5374,10612,451

Note: Metal production figures are subject to adjustments based on final settlement.

Concentrate Inventory

The number of shipments the Company can export in any given quarter depends on several variables some of which the Company does not control, hence there may be an inherent variability in tonnes shipped quarter to quarter.

 Q4 2023
Amounts in dry metric tonnes 
Opening inventory7,939
Production10,725
Sales-10,433
Number of shipments1
Adjustments-4
Closing inventory8,227

Note: Concentrate figures are subject to adjustments based on final surveys and final settlement of sales.

2024 Operating and Cost Guidance

  
Copper (000s pounds)13,600 to 15,200
Gold (ounces)10,200 to 11,400
C1 Cash Cost ($US)(1)$1.97 to $2.18

Note: Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release. C1 cash cost per pound of payable copper produced net of by-product credits and selling costs.

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble has Proven and Probable reserves of 1.00 million tonnes grading 3.02% copper and 1.76 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 1.3% copper equivalent with an effective date of September 30, 2020. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the deposit. On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

Qualified Person

Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the coronavirus pandemic is minimized or not long-term; disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other health and safety issues, or the responses of governments, communities, the Company and others to such pandemic or other issues; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The items marked with a "(1)" are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company's website for further details.

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Atico Mining Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Atico Mining Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Einblick Raiffeisen Schweiz – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Jeffrey Hochegger, Anlagestratege der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, und Investmentstratege François Bloch gibt Jeffrey Hochegger Einblick in den Anlageprozess der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Zudem diskutieren die Experten über die aktuelle Marktsituation und die Auswirkungen der unterschiedlichen Zinserwartungen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Inside Trading & Investment

11:02 Why palladium matters to the growth of the platinum market
09:46 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.01.2024
08:39 SMI präsentiert sich stabil
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
07:44 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Juli-Hoch erneut getestet
16.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Bislang verkorkster Jahresauftakt
16.01.24 Julius Bär: 11.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
16.01.24 BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger
12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'551.51 19.86 6SSMOU
Short 11'804.75 13.56 NMSSMU
Short 12'224.99 8.97 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'148.56 17.01.2024 17:31:21
Long 10'640.00 19.57
Long 10'423.82 13.90 SSPM6U
Long 9'951.05 8.83 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie mit gewaltigem Kursrutsch: Meyer Burger ewartet operativen Verlust - Neues Geld benötigt
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD steht offenbar vor einer Übernahme des brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium
Roche-Aktie gibt dennoch etwas nach: Roche erhält von EU-Kommission Zulassung für subkutane Krebstherapie
Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktie springt hoch: Lindt & Sprüngli knackt Umsatzmarke von fünf Milliarden Franken - Analysten begeistert
DocMorris-Aktie steigt dennoch: DocMorris erzielt 2023 trotz Schlussspurt weniger Umsatz
Dämpfer für Zinssenkungsfantasien: US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel nach neuem Jahrestief in Rot -- DAX letztendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Krypto-Experte ratlos angesichts neuen Bitcoin-Booms: "Das kann böse enden"
UBS-Aktie trotzdem schwach: Offenbar Freispruch im Geldwäsche-Prozess gegen ehemaligen CS-Berater Lescaudron
Das Jahr der KI: Analyst sieht diese Aktien im Rennen um die Technologische Revolution vorn
Kursschwäche genutzt: ARK-Investorin Cathie Wood hat Tesla-Aktien zugekauft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit