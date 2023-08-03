Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'087 -1.1%  SPI 14'637 -1.0%  Dow 35'216 -0.2%  DAX 15'893 -0.8%  Euro 0.9579 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'305 -0.7%  Gold 1'934 0.0%  Bitcoin 25'579 0.0%  Dollar 0.8751 -0.3%  Öl 85.3 2.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Adecco1213860Zurich Insurance1107539Swisscom874251Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405OC Oerlikon Corporation81682Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864DocMorris4261528
Top News
Amazon schlägt Erwartungen: Amazon-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
Apple-Aktie verliert nachbörslich dennoch: Apple überzeugt mit Zahlenwerk
GoPro macht Verlust: GoPro-Aktie nachbörslich unter Druck
So profitiert Warren Buffett von Apple-Kurssteigerung - UBS-Analyst hält Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie für Schnäppchen
Coinbase übertrifft Erwartungen bei Umsatz und Ergebnisentwicklung: Coinbase-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Atico Mining Aktie [Valor: 18030113 / ISIN: CA0475591099]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.08.2023 22:30:00

Atico Mining Provides Corporate Update

Atico Mining
0.19 CAD 2.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company” or "Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) reports that the highest body of constitutional justice provisionally suspends the Executive Decree No 754 (The Decree) issued earlier in the year. Government of Ecuador, through the Ministry of Environment, waters and ecological transition (MAATE), qualified this order as unacceptable and along with the representatives of the Civil Society will present its counter argument within 15 working days to support the constitutionality of The Decree.

On July 31st, the Constitutional Court, admitted the demand of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) and provisionally suspended The Decree, that allowed environmental consultations for 155 important development projects to be carried out. This decision not only affects the La Plata project and the extractive industries, but also licensing of tourist activities, treatment plants, waste management centers, electrical projects, among others. 

Atico has successfully completed the technical approval of its environmental and social impact assessment ("ESIA") for the La Plata project. The Ministry of Environment, waters and ecological transition (MAATE) had initiated the final step being the socialization of the ESIA results. Until further clarity on the Constitutional Courts ruling, the Process will now be put on pause. This important step is managed and overseen by the Government of Ecuador to ensure full compliance with the standards of The Decree.

The Company will provide further updates as additional information becomes available.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and Gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing it’s high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the coronavirus pandemic is minimized or not long-term; disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other health and safety issues, or the responses of governments, communities, the Company and others to such pandemic or other issues; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Atico Mining Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Atico Mining Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Moncler und Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Moncler und Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Moncler und Novo Nordisk

Inside Trading & Investment

14:27 Julius Bär: 9.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (90%) auf Forbo Holding AG
10:41 UBS KeyInvest: Weekly-Hits: Schweiz - Starke Bilanzen, solide Wirtschaft / Konsum - Essen und Trinken geht immer
09:31 Marktüberblick: Siemens Healthineers nach Zahlen schwach
08:27 SMI - dritter Verlust in Folge
02.08.23 MicroStrategy Aktie: Bitcoin-Bestand wächst weiter an
02.08.23 Coca-Cola und PepsiCo – Mehr als nur Softdrinks
01.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Swisscom
31.07.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Moncler und Novo Nordisk
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'533.69 19.63 3WSSMU
Short 11'769.13 13.95 JASSMU
Short 12'213.30 8.91 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'087.18 03.08.2023 17:31:10
Long 10'641.82 19.81 XBSSMU
Long 10'404.39 13.86 5SSMWU
Long 9'955.70 8.94 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arbeit statt Urlaub: Milliardär Bill Gates hält Wochenenden und Urlaub für nicht notwendig
UBS-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse hat wohl mit Stellenabbau begonnen - UBS stellt offenbar Betrieb des Credit Suisse-"Dark Pool" Crossfinder ein
SMI zum Sitzungsende unter Druck -- Wall Street beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX geht mit Abgaben in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
PayPal-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: PayPal-Umsatz am oberen Ende der eigenen Prognose
Oerlikon-Aktie bricht ein: Gewinnwarnung nach schwachem Quartal
Lufthansa-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Lufthansa verdient mehr als erwartet - Swiss überwindet mit Rekord-Halbjahr die Krise
UBS-Aktie gibt nach: UBS schliesst wegen Credit Suisse-Übernahme wohl Niederlassung in Houston
So profitiert Warren Buffett von Apple-Kurssteigerung - UBS-Analyst hält Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie für Schnäppchen
OMV-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Juli
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit