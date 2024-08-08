Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’827 -0.1%  SPI 15’741 -0.2%  Dow 39’446 1.8%  DAX 17’680 0.4%  Euro 0.9458 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’669 0.0%  Gold 2’427 1.9%  Bitcoin 51’677 9.2%  Dollar 0.8665 0.5%  Öl 79.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599ABB1222171Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Grund zur Sorge? Buffett stockt Cash-Bestand erheblich auf: Einläuten einer Marktkorrektur?
Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende auf Höhenflug
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Plus
Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen
Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus
Suche...

Atico Mining Aktie [Valor: 18030113 / ISIN: CA0475591099]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.08.2024 22:30:00

Atico Announces Amendment and Extension of US$10 Million Credit Facility

Atico Mining
0.16 CAD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company” or "Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment and restatement agreement with Trafigura PTE. LTD. (the "Lender”) to amend the US$ 10 million credit agreement entered into with the Lender in February 2022 (see Atico’s press release dated February 9, 2022), by extending the maturity date of the credit facility from August 8, 2024, to July 31, 2026, with the following principal repayment schedule:

  1. US$ 650,000 due on January 31, 2025, and April 30, 2025;
  2. US$ 700,000 due on July 31, 2025;
  3. US$ 950,000 due on Oct 31, 2025, January 31, 2026, and April 30, 2026; and
  4. US$ 5,150,000 due on July 31, 2026;

The outstanding principal will bear interest at a rate of SOFR plus 7.5%.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and Gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com


Nachrichten zu Atico Mining Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Atico Mining Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama , TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:56 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
10:31 UBS KeyInvest: Energy - Mit Power in die zweite Hälfte / ABB, Geberit, Schindler - "Made in Switzerland"
09:21 Marktüberblick: Continental überzeugt mit Zahlen
09:06 Der Porsche-Motor stottert
09:00 SMI schlägt Erholungskurs ein
06.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
06.08.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’250.00 19.79
Short 12’537.13 13.74 UBS07U
Short 13’034.64 8.69 0SSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’827.43 08.08.2024 17:31:07
Long 11’300.00 19.64
Long 11’059.63 13.74 S5TMZU
Long 10’574.58 8.88 SSOMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple News: SEC-Urteil bringt XRP Kurs Explosion
Darum endet die Erholung des Euro
Super Micro-Aktie fällt wegen Ausblick: Super Micro Computer mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung - Aktiensplit angekündigt
Zurich-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zurich kann Gewinn deutlich steigern
Roche-Aktie gewinnt: Verkauf von Flatiron wird überprüft
Meyer Burger-Aktie im Plus: Partnerschaft mit Solestial für Raumfahrt-Solarlösungen
NVIDIA & AMD gewinnen: Analysten raten zum Kauf
PUMA-Aktie gibt zweistellig nach: PUMA sieht weniger zuversichtlich in die Zukunft - Prognose gekappt
EVOTEC-Aktie im Bärenmodus: EVOTEC geht von weniger Umsatz aus
Ausblick: Plug Power präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten