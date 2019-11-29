29.11.2019 21:00:00

ATI Systems Transportable High-Powered Speaker Station (THPSS) Wins Best Mass Notification System Hardware in the 2019 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems), world leader in the design, manufacturing, and installation of reliable emergency warning and notification systems, was selected as the Platinum 'ASTORS' Award Winner for Best Mass Notification System Hardware by American Security Today for the Transportable High-Powered Speaker Station (THPSS). ATI was also honored with the platinum award for Extraordinary Leadership and Innovation in Homeland Security.

The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards are the largest and most comprehensive in the industry. Their purpose is to recognize the most distinguished vendors of Physical, IT, Port Security, Law Enforcement, First Responders, as well as federal, state and municipal agencies in acknowledgement of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure.

The Transportable High-Powered Speaker Station (THPSS) is an easily portable and rapidly deployable solution for mass notification. It can be deployed in a matter of hours instead of the months required to construct a permanently installed system. This provides a great temporary communication system designed with the durability of a permanent solution for any geographically dynamic project such as military emergency operations, oil and gas exploration, national border security, sporting events, large public gatherings, construction sites, and locations where a permanent mass notification system is not cost effective.

"It's a tremendous honor for ATI Systems to be recognized by American Security Today. The award for Best Mass Notification System Hardware for ATI's innovative new Transportable High-Powered Speaker Station (THPSS)," said Tarek Bassiouni, Director of Business. "ATI is extremely excited about the potential of this technology, it allows clients to setup a turnkey outdoor warning system in a matter of hours, rather than weeks. These non-static voice warning towers can be deployed and operational at a moment's notice, whether it's an emergency scenario, like the California wildfires or just an everyday situation like a large public gathering or concert."

ATI Systems has demonstrated a continued commitment to designing, manufacturing, integrating, and installing innovative, reliable, cost-effective, and compact emergency warning and notification systems.

About ATI Systems
Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems) is a world leader in the design, manufacturing, and installation of reliable emergency warning and notification systems for the campus, community, industrial, and military markets. ATI has developed innovative wireless systems that provide intelligible voice and visual warnings via a simple and compact hardware design, user-friendly software, and the latest communication methods, including radio frequency, IP Ethernet, and satellite technology. ATI's Mass Notification Systems easily integrate with other warning systems to provide more complete solutions. ATI is an ISO 9001 certified company.

 

SOURCE ATI Systems

