Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Fort Worth-Saginaw

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Fort Worth on Tuesday, April 13th and is conveniently located next to Today Dental and Jersey Mike's Subs in the Victory Shops at Basswood shopping center. This location offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturday appointments and doesn't require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free 30 minute assessment with one of our experts, visit athletico.com/FortWorthSaginaw.

Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Fort Worth- Saginaw clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a Physical or Occupational Therapist through a secure online video chat. 

"Being a former physical therapy patient I understand that the road to recovery is a marathon, not a sprint" said Facility Manager Chet Snider, MPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Fort Worth- Saginaw. "With my 19 years of PT experience combined with my personal experiences, I am able to provide each of my patients with a tailored treatment program to help them reach their recovery goals and get back to doing what they love."

Services available at Athletico Fort Worth-Saginaw include:

  • Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.
  • Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.
  • Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.
  • ACL 3P Program – Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.
  • Home Therapy – Whether you are planning a surgery, having difficulty leaving your home due to mobility or transportation issues, or would simply prefer the convenience of receiving physical or occupational therapy services in the privacy and comfort of your home – our home therapy services can be a great solution for you. 
  • COVID-19 Recovery & Rehabilitation - We offer treatment for patients recovering from COVID-19 to help them through the physical and emotional challenges that can occur from the virus and get them back to the life they knew. Treatment plans may include exercise training, manual therapy, body positioning and education focusing on mindfulness, relaxation, energy conservation and activity modification.

 Additionally, Athletico Fort Worth-Saginaw:

  • Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.
  • Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.
  • No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.
  • Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.
  • Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.
  • Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Fort Worth-Saginaw
1640 Basswood Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX, 76131
Phone: 817-502-6339
athletico.com/FortWorthSaginaw
FortWorthSaginaw@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 525 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving.  Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT:  Mandy Pasquale
630-575-6269 | mandy.pasquale@athletico.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-physical-therapy-opens-in-fort-worth-saginaw-301270876.html

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

