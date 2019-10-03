+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Cincinnati - Mariemont on Tuesday, September 17th, and is conveniently located across the street from Mariemont High School in the Mariemont Promenade strip mall next to Ace Hardware and the United States Postal Service. Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Ohio and further expanding in to the Cincinnati area.

Athletico Physical Therapy

"We are so excited to open up in Mariemont to offer a new option for physical therapy. We can help you improve your quality of movement and live a better life that is pain free," said Chris Leytem, PT, DPT, CMPT and Regional Manager of Athletico Cincinnati - Mariemont. "No matter if you're an athlete, or just looking to improve your quality of life we want to help. Stop by for a free assessment and we can take a look at anything that's bothering you. Physical Therapy can be a great first step toward getting back to your everyday life."

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/CincinnatiMariemont

Services available at Athletico Cincinnati - Mariemont include:

  • Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.
  • Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.
  • Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.
  • Manual therapy – Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation. 
  • ACL 3P Program – Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.
  • Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.

Additionally, Athletico Cincinnati – Mariemont:

  • Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.
  • Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays by appointment.
  • No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.
  • Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.
  • Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.
  • Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Cincinnati - Mariemont
7215 Wooster Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45227
Phone: 513-250-3070
Fax: 513-964-4009 
www.athletico.com/CincinnatiMariemont 
mariemont@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 475 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving.  Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT:

Eric White     |     Weber Shandwick


312.988-2237     |     elwhite@webershandwick.com

 

Athletico Cincinnati Mariemont us conveniently located in the same strip mall as Ace Hardware.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athletico-physical-therapy-opens-in-cincinnati-300930788.html

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

