Athletico Announces Expansion of Telehealth Offering for Physical and Occupational Therapy in Response to COVID-19

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With physical and occupational therapy services officially identified as "essential services" and part of the nation's "critical infrastructure" by state and federal officials, Athletico Physical Therapy clinics remain open to ensure patients recovering from injuries can continue their treatments uninterrupted. In addition, Athletico announced that it has expanded its telehealth offering for physical and occupational therapy to meet the evolving needs of patients and communities affected by COVID-19. While continuing to offer in-clinic appointments, Athletico will allow new and existing patients – who prefer to remain at home for their treatment sessions – the ability to connect with clinicians through a secure live internet video feed, in the comfort of their homes, through smartphones, tablets or home computers.

"The health and safety of all Athletico patients, employees and the communities in which we operate is our top priority," said Ron Rodgers, CEO of Athletico Physical Therapy. "Expanding Athletico's telehealth offering ensures current patient treatments continue uninterrupted and that new patients can begin managing chronic pain or recovering from injury while practicing social distancing as advised by public health officials. Delaying treatment for these patients can not only interrupt the improvement that they're experiencing but actually cause them to regress. That's why we're committed to doing everything we can to continue treating our patients as safely as possible, while also protecting our employees and local communities."

Patients can schedule a telehealth appointment on Athletico's website, by calling their local Athletico clinic or by calling 877-ATHLETICO (284-5384). When the virtual appointment takes place, a clinician from the patient's local Athletico clinic will connect with the patient through Zoom's video conference app or FaceTime if the patient has an iPhone, iPad or Mac computer.

Athletico clinicians have significant experience in both assessing injuries and providing treatment with telehealth technology. In 2019, Athletico was among the first PT providers to launch a telehealth offering, providing those suffering from injuries with free assessments.

In addition to providing expanded telehealth services, to ensure the safety of patients and employees, Athletico has taken several measures including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions.

For more information about Athletico's telehealth offering or to schedule an appointment, visit www.athletico.com/telehealth. The latest updates from Athletico about COVID-19 can be found here: https://www.athletico.com/covid-19-notice/.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 500 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. Athletico also has a telehealth offering for physical and occupational therapy that provides patients with the ability to connect with clinicians virtually through a live video feed from the comfort of their homes. For more information, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

