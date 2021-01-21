Athleta Adds Extended Sizing to 350 Styles in Its 200 Stores and Online

Athleta (NYSE: GPS) announced today the expansion of extended sizing ("1X-3X” or sizes 18-26) to 350 styles across its collection. For Spring 2021, 70% of the Athleta collection will be available in sizes 1X-3X.

Athleta’s extended sizing expansion brings to life its mission of inclusivity and reinforces its commitment to empower women to lead an active lifestyle with confidence. The breadth and depth of product offering, reimagined omnichannel shopping experience and addition of size-inclusive mannequins across all 200 stores demonstrates the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and cements its industry leadership.

Athleta designers and technical experts spent the last two years working with thousands of women to re-engineer and expand the brand’s extended sizing offering. Beginning today, more than 350 styles within Athleta’s assortment of beautiful, technical and sustainable pieces from across activewear and performance lifestyle categories, are available in sizes 1X-3X in-store and online. By March, the number of styles available in extended sizing will exceed 500, and new styles will be added each season. In its continued commitment to size-inclusivity, Athleta will offer extended sizes across all categories by the end of 2022.

"Empowering women and girls is core to our Athleta DNA. This brand promise comes to life across our expansive product offering and inclusive shopping experience,” said Mary Beth Laughton, president and CEO of Athleta. "We see this extended sizing offering as a key pillar of our growth goals, allowing us to invite even more customers into our community.”

As a customer-led brand, Athleta listened to feedback from women to fully understand their needs and solve their pain points. This informed a more inclusive, seamless omnichannel experience. Extended sizing will be merchandised the same as any other size: for each piece, the rack with size XXS - XL will also display sizes 1X - 3X, in each of the 200 Athleta stores nationwide. All Athleta locations will feature size-inclusive mannequins for more accurate representation of styles and fittings. Online, Athleta created a digital shopping experience that's both easy to navigate and inclusive, highlighting a variety of body types across the site. Additionally, all Athleta store employees will be bodySTRONG® certified through participation in mandatory inclusive sizing training. In this training, associates learn the principles of body-positive-appropriate language and tools for assessing comfort level to better serve customers.

A portfolio that offers sizes XXS-3X is now a foundational element of Athleta. This outlook is Athleta’s manifestation of the Gap Inc. promise to be Inclusive by Design across its portfolio of brands, which includes Athleta, Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic. Athleta’s best-in-class design team collaborated with active women of all body types to test and retest each piece, ensuring that the same design intent and fit holds across all sizes. Customers can shop across the assortment and choose pieces that make them feel most confident.

"We don’t make assumptions for personal preference when it comes to fit, color, pattern or trend,” said Jolene Danielson, director of technical design at Athleta. "Each piece is tailored and designed to look and perform the same, regardless of a woman’s size, to provide her with choice based on style, first.”

This spring, Athleta will launch a new, holistic brand campaign entitled "All, Powerful,” an anthemic, multiplatform celebration of the beauty and power in all women. The brand will release an evocative manifesto alongside striking "All, Powerful” campaign visuals, including a takeover of the iconic billboard atop the flagship Gap store in New York’s Times Square, featuring women styled in Athleta’s extended size range.

Athleta also has partnered with active, influential voices from within the extended sizing community to form a collective of consultants for the brand. They are wear-testing, hosting virtual community events and sharing feedback from their experiences on their Instagram Feeds and Stories. The multi-faceted group taking part in this collective are entrepreneurs, advocates, authors, fashion advisors and more.

More information on Athleta’s Extended Sizing can be found at: www.athleta.com/1x3x.

