SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’394 0.1%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’650 0.3%  Euro 1.0926 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’084 0.1%  Gold 1’787 0.6%  Bitcoin 30’792 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9209 -0.5%  Öl 75.9 0.4% 
Athira Pharma Aktie [Valor: 56837227 / ISIN: US04746L1044]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.07.2021 15:32:00

(ATHA) Deadline Alert: Investors With Losses Over $75,000 Interested in Being a Lead Plaintiff in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Athira Pharma - Contact Johnson Fistel

Athira Pharma
10.50 USD -0.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ATHA). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Athira common stock pursuant or traceable to the September 2020 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2021. 

[click here to join this action]

On or about September 18, 2020, Athira sold 12 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $17 a share, raising about $204,000,000 in new capital. The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make necessary disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing its preparation. The lawsuit alleges defendants misrepresented and omitted crucial truths in the Registration Statement for the Company's IPO regarding Athira CEO and President Leen Kawas. When the Company announced after the close of trading on June 17, 2021, that the Athira Board placed Dr. Kawas on temporary leave in light of claims that Dr. Kawas falsified research results in various academic papers, Athira's stock plunged approximately 40% from $18.24 to $11.15 per share, well below the $17.00 IPO price, causing injury to all those who purchased Athira common stock pursuant or traceable to the IPO. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2021.  A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Athira class-action lawsuit.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit.  An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Athira class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you are interested in learning more about the case, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.  If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia.  The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.  For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.  Attorney advertising.  Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atha-deadline-alert-investors-with-losses-over-75-000-interested-in-being-a-lead-plaintiff-in-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-against-athira-pharma--contact-johnson-fistel-301325346.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

﻿

Analysen zu Athira Pharma Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

02.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
02.07.21 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte unter Druck
02.07.21 SMI bleibt erneut an 12.000er-Marke hängen
02.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bodenbildung? / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA nach unten durchbrochen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB bereitet anscheinend Börsengang von E-Mobilitätsgeschäft vor - ABB-Aktie schliesst stark
Tesla-Aktie schliesst fester: Quartalsrekord bei Auslieferungen - Tesla Model S wird während der Fahrt zum Feuerball
Milliardendeal: Lonza schliesst Verkauf von Special Ingredients Geschäft ab - Lonza-Aktie geht tiefer ins Wochenende
Dow schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend tief im Minus
ams OSRAM schliesst Spartenverkauf ab - ams-Aktie sehr gefragt
Nach Rekordhoch im Mai: Darum kommt der Holzpreis von seinen Hochs wieder zurück
US-Arbeitsmarkt mit überraschend starkem Wachstum
CS-Aktie: Staatsfonds Katars hat Credit-Suisse-Beteiligung aufgestockt - CS zahlt weitere Mittel an Investoren in Greensill-Fonds zurück
Eviation enthüllt das vollelektrische Serienflugzeug Alice und bereitet sich auf den Erstflug vor
Nach Titanium-Absturz: Werden Stablecoins nun stärker reguliert?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit