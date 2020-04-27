+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
27.04.2020 01:00:00

ATFX Launches Q2 2020 Report

LONDON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX has released its quarterly global market outlook for Q2 2020. The broker's in-house experts share their views regarding factors that could influence the markets in the coming quarter. The analysts featured in the report gave their predictions on major currency pairs, commodities, equities and cryptocurrency for Q2.

Alejandro Zambrano, ATFX's Global Chief Market Strategist, covers the major currency pairs including EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and GBP/USD. He explains what he thinks will happen to each of the currency pairs, looking at the most likely scenarios.

Alejandro explains two scenarios, one - "If the borders close, the Eurozone could slump into a recession." And two - "However, the euro could rally if the coronavirus pandemic is contained early in the quarter."

As for the USD/JPY outlook, he notes that "The economic situation in Japan tends to have a low impact on the currency until the Bank of Japan decides to embark on large QE and rate cut programs … the currency tends therefore to follow the mood of global risk appetite."

Cameron Bowen, a senior content manager at ATFX UK discusses the outlook of global equities based on existing factors and the most likely outcomes.

A major factor that is likely to influence the performance of global stock indices is the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the worst ever quarterly performance for stocks in Q1. How governments handle the pandemic going forward will determine how stocks perform in Q2.

Cameron also observes that "The short term future of this market will ultimately come down to how the spread of the coronavirus is handled … I expect to see continued volatility in the coming weeks but I think we will see it often."

He also covers cryptocurrencies and how their recent performance negates the concept of cryptos being a safe haven or an uncorrelated asset class.

Martin Lam, ATFX's Chief Analyst for the Asia Pacific region covers commodities including gold and oil and their likely performance in Q2. He states that gold is likely to rally during the quarter if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage countries and the death toll keeps rising.

ATFX continues to provide regular updates to traders on how the predictions made in the Q2 report are unfolding in the markets during these challenging times.

Website: atfx.com/uk/en/quarterly-market-outlook

67.67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Legal: AT Global Markets (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. FCA registration number (760555). Registered Office: 1st Floor, 32 Cornhill, London EC3V 3SG, United Kingdom. Company No. 09827091

●      AT Global Markets (UK) Limited in the United Kingdom regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Media Contact:
Kelly Yeung
Email: kelly.yeung@atsolution.com.hk

Related Links

ATFX Q2 Outlook

ATFX

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 106.56
1.78 %
Lonza Grp 424.80
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 347.45
0.55 %
Givaudan 3’262.00
0.06 %
ABB 16.82
0.06 %
Alcon 51.34
-1.46 %
SGS 2’181.00
-1.49 %
CS Group 7.75
-1.70 %
CieFinRichemont 52.24
-2.06 %
The Swatch Grp 183.80
-3.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.04.20
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
24.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Das könnte hinter Warren Buffetts verstärktem Aktienverkauf im April stecken
Weltweite Öllager angeblich zu 73 Prozent gefüllt
Netflix' Schuldenberg wächst: Neues Kapital in Milliardenhöhe besorgt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla ruft anscheinend Mitarbeiter zurück in kalifornisches Werk
Q1 2020: Diese Kryptowährung enttäuschte im ersten Jahresviertel
World Gold Council: Goldbesicherte ETFs mit bestem Quartal aller Zeiten
Kommt der Tesla-Cybertruck als Serienmodell verändert auf den Markt?
Beyond Meat goes China: Kann veganes Fleisch von der Corona-Krise profitieren?
KW 17: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen ab. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenende deutlich bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB