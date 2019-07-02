Atento's Customer Experience Solutions Recognized in the LATAM Awards 2019

SAO PAULO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, was awarded with three LATAM Awards for the excellence of its customer experience and business process outsourcing solutions.

The following cases have been recognized in the 2019 edition of the LATAM Awards:

LATAM Gold Best Third Partner Company Operation for the case "Fórum Vivo" developed in partnership with Vivo Brazil

LATAM Silver Best Human Capital Management for Atento's human capital management practices in Colombia

LATAM Bronze Best Customer Operations in Public Sector for the case "Teleworking: first case of citizen services 3.0" developed by Atento for the public sector in Argentina

Carlos Lopez-Abadia, Atento CEO mentioned, "At Atento we work closely with our clients to develop innovative customer experience solutions that increase customer satisfaction and deliver business efficiencies, thus becoming a source of competitive advantages for our clients." López-Abadía added, "We are very proud of being recognized by the industry for this work and for our ability to innovate in today's increasingly digitalized business environment."

The LATAM Awards are the most important recognitions in Latin America in the CRM/BPO industry. Their main goal is to promote and reward best practices in the industry across the region. The award is organized annually by ALOIC (Latin American Alliance of Customer Interaction Organizations). Participating companies must have received a national award in the same field the previous year.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento´s shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World´s 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com.

