Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’614 -0.1%  SPI 17’351 -0.1%  Dow 46’590 -0.7%  DAX 24’151 -0.7%  Euro 0.9239 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’639 -0.8%  Gold 4’094 -0.8%  Bitcoin 85’377 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7956 0.0%  Öl 64.5 4.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
CEO von Tesla-Rivale Rivian warnt: Autohersteller ohne Software-Kompetenz stehen vor dem Aus
Ricardo Salinas bullish: Bitcoin soll laut Milliardär auf 1,5 Millionen Dollar steigen
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: HSBC sieht weiter Aufwärtspotenzial - Acht-Billionen-Dollar-Marke in Sicht?
Ausblick: Nokia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...

Ategrity Specialty Holdings LLC Registered Shs Aktie 143548405 / US04681Y1038

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.10.2025 04:07:23

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Ategrity Specialty Holdings LLC Registered Shs
18.86 USD 0.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $22.66 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $12.86 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $22.83 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.8% to $116.10 million from $88.75 million last year.

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.66 Mln. vs. $12.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $116.10 Mln vs. $88.75 Mln last year.

Nachrichten zu Ategrity Specialty Holdings LLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten