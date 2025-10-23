Ategrity Specialty Holdings LLC Registered Shs Aktie 143548405 / US04681Y1038
23.10.2025 04:07:23
Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings (ASIC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $22.66 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $12.86 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $22.83 million or $0.46 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 30.8% to $116.10 million from $88.75 million last year.
Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $22.66 Mln. vs. $12.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $116.10 Mln vs. $88.75 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Ategrity Specialty Holdings LLC Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.