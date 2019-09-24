+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
24.09.2019 00:03:00

Atciti launches Vlyer 2.0--the innovative Hyper-Local Marketing solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose built for Business and Election Campaigns on the foundation of Atciti's own award winning platform - Vlyer aims to address the modern challenges campaigns confront when managing their impressions.

With today's world becoming more globalized, growing more connected and increases in digital devices adding pressure to campaigns - they are not only expected to possess the necessary impression skills to perform and deliver successful campaigns, they must also manage their campaigns and clients effectively. They need to make sure their campaign is successful in gaining and retaining audience. Here are the most frequently asked questions:

  • How can I increase my impression immediately?
    You don't have to Design, Print, Distribute Flyers anymore, it is costly and time consuming, save budget, upload Vlyer, locals view instantly.

  • Why Vlyer?
    With over 1,000,000+ campaigns and growing rapidly, we have helped businesses achieve their goals.

  • What is Vlyer?
    Atciti.com has launched an innovative local marketing solution called Vlyer.
    As a 5-Second video, Vlyer runs on our Website, Mobile Apps and DDs.
    You can add videos up to one minute as well.

  • How to create Vlyer?
    You can create Vlyer on your SmartPhone and upload right away.

  • Who uses this service?
    Everyone. Do not waste your budget on unproven marketing systems, try our free trial option first.

  • Does it have free additional features?
    Yes, it includes, Local Marketing, Search Engine Optimization and Social Media. Vlyer, with Copyrights, Patents and Trademarks, has been a tremendous success. Vlyer is doing for marketing industry what Google has done to the search.
    Support a Green campaign which can save a business up to $2M/Yr.

  • Do you have Partner Program?
    Yes, We're actively looking to work with Affiliate, Referral and Vendor partners worldwide to fulfill local marketing needs with significant commission.

    • For the full media release of this article please visit https://www.atciti.com/
    https://www.facebook.com/atciti
    https://twitter.com/Atciti_corp

    Photo(s):
    https://www.prlog.org/12790382

    Press release distributed by PRLog

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atciti-launches-vlyer-2-0the-innovative-hyper-local-marketing-solution-300923593.html

    SOURCE Atciti

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    23.09.19
    		Gold legt weiter zu, Palladium mit neuem Rekordniveau
    23.09.19
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, Tecan Group AG, Lonza Group AG
    23.09.19
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    23.09.19
    		Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
    23.09.19
    		Pharmawerte halten SMI in der Spur
    23.09.19
    		Daily Markets: SMI – Widerstandsbereich hält / Apple – Abwärtskorrektur im Aufwärtstrend
    17.09.19
    		Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    12.09.19
    		Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
    12.09.19
    		Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
    06.09.19
    		Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
    mehr
    Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
    Thomas Cook beantragt Insolvenz - Gewerkschaft macht Regierung verantwortlich - Aktie ausgesetzt
    Meyer Burger stellt sich gegen Wahl eines Sentis-Vertreters in den VR - Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt
    US-Börsen nahezu unverändert -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
    KW 38: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
    Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
    SIX Digital Exchange lanciert ersten Prototypen
    Bitcoin zum Schleuderpreis: Hier erhielt man Coins für nur 8'000 Dollar je Münze
    Tesla-Chef Elon Musk zum inspirierendsten Unternehmenslenker der Tech-Branche gewählt
    Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Börsen nahezu unverändert -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
    Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt startete die neue Woche mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag ohne grössere Ausschläge. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag mit negativen Vorzeichen.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB