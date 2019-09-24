|
24.09.2019 00:03:00
Atciti launches Vlyer 2.0--the innovative Hyper-Local Marketing solution
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose built for Business and Election Campaigns on the foundation of Atciti's own award winning platform - Vlyer aims to address the modern challenges campaigns confront when managing their impressions.
With today's world becoming more globalized, growing more connected and increases in digital devices adding pressure to campaigns - they are not only expected to possess the necessary impression skills to perform and deliver successful campaigns, they must also manage their campaigns and clients effectively. They need to make sure their campaign is successful in gaining and retaining audience. Here are the most frequently asked questions:
You don't have to Design, Print, Distribute Flyers anymore, it is costly and time consuming, save budget, upload Vlyer, locals view instantly.
With over 1,000,000+ campaigns and growing rapidly, we have helped businesses achieve their goals.
Atciti.com has launched an innovative local marketing solution called Vlyer.
As a 5-Second video, Vlyer runs on our Website, Mobile Apps and DDs.
You can add videos up to one minute as well.
You can create Vlyer on your SmartPhone and upload right away.
Everyone. Do not waste your budget on unproven marketing systems, try our free trial option first.
Yes, it includes, Local Marketing, Search Engine Optimization and Social Media. Vlyer, with Copyrights, Patents and Trademarks, has been a tremendous success. Vlyer is doing for marketing industry what Google has done to the search.
Support a Green campaign which can save a business up to $2M/Yr.
Yes, We're actively looking to work with Affiliate, Referral and Vendor partners worldwide to fulfill local marketing needs with significant commission.
