Atascadero Payroll Firm Releases 'The Top Ways To Get The Most From Your Accountant'

PASO ROBLES, Calif., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A good accountant is as important to business as quality products and services, loyal customers and reliable vendors. "The relationship between you and your accountant is a partnership," says Robert Borish, CPA with the Atascadero payroll firm, North County Tax and Accounting, "that relies on the information you provide and the accountant's experience and knowledge."

Of course, a strong working relationship with a good accountant is an absolute necessity for tax preparation. The same can be said for other aspects of operating business including payroll, bookkeeping, invoicing, accounts payable and receivables, and all financial matters.

The key is understanding how to get the most out of your accountant and getting the best service from a valuable resource.



Share the budget, budget forecasts and business plan: Your accountant can offer proactive advice that can keep your business on track and profitable.

Discuss unexpected changes, including a sudden increase in sales, and slowdowns.

Discuss the short term, mid-term and long term financial implications of adding employees or taking on debt or a business partner with your accountant. Just as you rely on your attorney for legal matters, rely on your accountant for advice about the financial implications of any business activity.

Respond to requests and return phone calls and email messages from your accountant as soon as possible.

Take any recommended actions in a timely manner.

Stay in touch on a regular schedule instead of waiting until tax time. Regular meetings to review the state of business are important for avoiding pitfalls and making budget and business plan adjustments.

Be organized and deliver information to your accountant in an organized fashion.

Take advantage of resources your accountant may have, such as a network of referrals, or advanced accounting services such as Quickbooks training or cloud accounting and bookkeeping that are offered by the Atascadero payroll and accounting firm.

North County Tax and Accounting draws on more than 25 years of experience. The accountants and staff care about building lasting client relationships and freeing up business owners and managers from the complicated details of accounting, payroll, taxes and tax planning so they can focus on growing their businesses.

