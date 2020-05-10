Atascadero Bookkeeping Firm Announces Cloud-Based Accounting And Bookkeeping Services

PASO ROBLES, Calif., May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North County Tax and Accounting, the Atascadero bookkeeping firm is offering secure and efficient cloud-based accounting. "This service is a cost-effective and secure way for our clients to get full advantage of all of our payroll, accounting and tax services," said owner, Robert Borish.

Cloud-based bookkeeping and accounting makes it possible for businesses to take advantage of continually advancing state-of-the-art data security technologies without the expense of maintaining their own servers and security technologies, or worse, not securing their data at all because of the cost.

The firm's cloud service benefits include:



Seamlessly and accurately downloading payroll data directly into the client's Quickbooks program.

Payroll tax deposits and quarterly and annual payroll returns are prepared without client interface and accurately and on time

The ability to quickly transmit and backup critical financial data so records are always current

Assistance with daily general ledger and other bookkeeping functions

Preparing tax returns and other required filings and reports

Accounting services

Easy to follow Quickbooks training to help clients learn how to make Quickbooks work for them

The Atascadero bookkeeping and accounting firm can remotely access clients' Quickbooks accounts North County Tax and Accounting's cloud service or through Intuit's Quickbooks online service. Both remote services are secure and private and allow seamless reconciliations and review.

Because critical data is secure and protected, the risk of losing data to computer failure, a hacker, an office break-in, or other reason is virtually nonexistent. Any data that might be lost due to a temporary situation can be recovered and business can continue.

Cloud-based services make it possible for critical business functions such as payroll, accounting and taxes, to be conducted well within a company's budget without purchasing expensive software and upgrades. Working with a tax and accounting firm's cloud-based service can also save money by reducing the number of accounting and technical staff needed for on-site accounting and data security.

"Why Quickbooks? Well, because," said Borish, "it is the leading accounting application. As of 2019, there were more than 4.5 million online customers worldwide. By this year, 2020, estimates are that 78-percent of small businesses are going to be totally relying on cloud-based accounting. Here at North County Tax and Accounting, we want to be absolutely sure we are meeting every tax and accounting need for out clients."

The licensed Certified Public Accountants and enrolled agents at North County Tax and Accounting draw from more than 25 years of experience. The firm's goal is to take the complicated and time-consuming chores of payroll, bookkeeping and taxes off of your list of things to do so you can focus on growing your business.

North County Tax and Accounting

5905 Capistrano Ave

Atascadero, CA 93422

(805) 466-7121

This press release is by Paso Robles Marketing and SEO company Access Publishing, 806 9th Street, #2D, Paso Robles, CA 93446, (805) 226-9890.

SOURCE North County Tax and Accounting