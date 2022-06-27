Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’907 0.8%  SPI 14’046 0.7%  Dow 31’531 0.1%  DAX 13’186 0.5%  Euro 1.0128 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’539 0.2%  Gold 1’825 -0.1%  Bitcoin 19’844 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9552 -0.2%  Öl 114.4 1.1% 
1 Aktie gratis
Atari Aktie [Valor: 3804591 / ISIN: FR0010478248]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.06.2022 18:00:00

Atari Celebrates 50th Anniversary with First-Time-Ever Founder Interview, Stadia Announcement

Atari
0.17 EUR 1.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CEO Wade Rosen and Founder Nolan Bushnell Share Their Thoughts on the Legacy of Atari in an Exclusive Discussion and Atari Shares First Details on Its Recharged Series Joining Stadia Pro

PARIS, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — is marking the celebration of the company’s founding on June 27, 1972, with an exclusive video featuring a discussion between CEO Wade Rosen and founder Nolan Bushnell.

In a video available exclusively on IGN and Atari's official website, CEO Wade Rosen and founder Nolan Bushnell sit down to discuss Atari’s legacy of creativity and innovation, its formative role in the development of the modern video game industry, the Atari brand’s sustained role in popular culture, and what will define the company as it pushes forward for the next 50 years.

Atari is honoring its fans and customers with a special Golden Anniversary sale happening now, with limited-time deals on the Atari VCS and exclusive 50th-anniversary t-shirts, both available now at www.Atari.com.

"The story of the early days of Atari is, in many ways, the history of the birth of video games,” said Wade Rosen, Atari CEO. "I’m excited to share this very special conversation with founder Nolan Bushnell as we celebrate the tremendous impact of Atari on popular culture and the video game industry over the past fifty years.”

Since Rosen took the role of CEO, Atari has returned to its roots in premium game development and publishing, releasing new titles and bringing more content to PC, console, and streaming platforms. As part of this return, the company today announced that five of these new games are coming to Stadia, Google's gaming platform.

The first four games in the Atari Recharged series – Centipede, Black Widow, Asteroids, and Breakout – are coming to Stadia this year. Centipede: Recharged launches July 1, 2022, for purchase on the Stadia store and to claim for free with Stadia Pro. The Recharged series updates classic Atari games for current-generation gaming hardware and adds gameplay features that appeal to modern players, including particle effects, power-ups, co-op play, and original soundtracks by award-winning composer Megan McDuffee. In addition to the Recharged games, the critically acclaimed puzzle game Kombinera will be added to Stadia in September 2022.

Expect more news, including game and product announcements, to follow during the week as Atari continues to celebrate 50 years. Stay up-to-date on all things Atari and the 50th-anniversary announcements by following on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA) and will be eligible for trading on Euronext Growth on June 30, 2022 (Ticker ALATA).

©2022 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Press Contacts:

Jessica Timms and Tabitha Beidleman
UberStrategist Inc.
pr@uberstrategist.com
1-646-844-8388


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Analysen zu Atari SA Prov. de Regroupement

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Wird es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch geben? Diese Frage sollte man sich laut Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr.Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG durchaus stellen. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Marco Ludescher die Auswirkungen der Inflation auf die Aktienmärkte und erklärt worauf Anleger sich vorbereiten sollten.

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:45 Lufthansa cancelt weitere Flüge – Aktie im Tiefflug
10:11 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
09:59 SMI mit kräftiger Gegenbewegung
09:58 Marktüberblick: Zalando unter Druck
09:08 Fragile Börsenlage hält an
24.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
24.06.22 Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV
21.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen- u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’950.00 17.23
Short 11’509.89 13.75 WSSMBU
Short 11’965.19 8.69 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10’906.82 27.06.2022 17:31:50
Long 10’302.11 15.86 JSSMVU
Long 10’165.87 13.25 OSSMLU
Long 9’685.94 8.36 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie steigt leicht: UBS offenbar an US-Investmenthäusern als Grossaktionäre interessiert
Zinssorgen flauen etwas ab: SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztendlich zu
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk nutzte Kursrutsch des Dogecoin anscheinend um nachzukaufen
CS-Aktie höher: Bundesstrafgericht verurteilt Credit Suisse zu Busse von 2 Millionen Franken
Moderna-, BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktien uneinheitlich: Unmut über Zulassungspraxis und neue Daten zu Omikron-Impfstoffen
BYD-Aktie: BYD rückt in die Top 3 der chinesischen Autobauer auf
Cathie Woods ARK Investment: So können Krypto-Anleger das Celsius-Debakel nutzen um Gewinne zu erzielen
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Erweiterte Zulassung für Cosentyx in der EU - Erfolg bei Kesimpta - Crowdfunding für teures Novartis-Medikament
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Sonntagvormittag
Achiko-Aktie bricht um mehr als 25 Prozent ein: Achiko nach Millionenverlust auf dringender Kapitalsuche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit