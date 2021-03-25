Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020

Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report

as of September 30, 2020

Press release - Paris, March 25, 2021 8:00am – Atari®, a world-wide known producer in the industry of consumer brands and interactive entertainment products, announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 24, 2021 its Half Year Financial Report for period ended September 30, 2020.

The documents, can be downloaded from the Company’s website ( www.atari-investisseurs.fr , menu ‘Publications Financières’ for the French version and on https://www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en , menu "Financial Reports” for the English version). It is also available free of charge on request by mail addressed to the company - 25 rue Godot de Mauroy 75009 PARIS.

This is information that Atari SA. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on March 25th, 2020 at 8:00am CET.

