ATAI Life Sciences Aktie
atai Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Conference

ATAI Life Sciences
NEW YORK and BERLIN, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) ("atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, will participate in the 2023 Aegis Virtual Conference.

Details of the company’s presentation is as follows:

Aegis Virtual Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 3rd, 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on atai’s website under Events on the Investors section of the atai website: https://ir.atai.life/news-events/events/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the presentation.

About atai Life Sciences

atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Stephen Bardin
Chief Financial Officer
IR@atai.life

Media Contact:
Allan Malievsky
Senior Director, External Affairs
PR@atai.life


