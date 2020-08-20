20.08.2020 00:57:00

ATA to Create New Moving and Storage Conference, Council

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations' Executive Committee voted to bring the moving and storage industry into ATA as part of two newly created groups: the Moving & Storage Conference and the Moving & Storage Council.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations)

"ATA was honored that leaders in the moving and storage industry would consider joining our federation as a conference, and today's vote is the next step in that process," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "By welcoming these leaders into the ATA family, we will be in a stronger position to represent the interests of our industry at both the state and federal level. This new, larger and stronger organization will be better able to serve our members."

"Today's announcement is the start of an exciting new chapter, as we welcome members of the moving and storage industry into the ATA federation," said ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, and president of Triple G Express and Southeastern Motor Freight. "In joining with this critical industry sector, we look forward to strengthening our combined reach and impact."

A transition team of leaders from ATA and American Moving and Storage Association will guide the process of creating the new Moving & Storage Conference for motor carriers over the next several weeks and months. In addition, ATA will be creating a new Moving & Storage Council to provide training, certification and leadership programs for individuals in the moving industry.

"The opportunity to join the ATA federation will benefit small and independent moving and storage companies as well as large van lines," Paxton Van Lines COO Bill Paxton said. "The moving and storage industry shares ATA's commitment to advocate for highway safety before members of Congress and regulatory agencies. Bringing the moving industry into the ATA federation will strengthen its reach and impact."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ata-to-create-new-moving-and-storage-conference-council-301115271.html

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

