21.05.2020 17:56:00

ATA Releases Results of Latest Driver Compensation Study

ARLINGTON, Va., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations released the latest version of the association's Driver Compensation Study, which showed average driver pay, including bonuses, rose nearly $6,000 in 2019 since the last study in 2017.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations)

"These results show that fleets did exactly what we would expect them to in the face of a tightening market for drivers: they raised pay and increased benefits in order to attract talent," said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello.

According to the survey, which was based on data from 2019, the average pay for truckload national, irregular route solo van drivers was roughly $58,000, up $6,000 from 2017.

"We saw large carriers hire more entry-level drivers in 2019, including drivers directly from driver training school, which lowered the average pay for these carriers, but they did not reduce pay rates. It was just a different driver experience pool," Costello said.

Fleets responding to the survey also reported offering significant benefit packages in order to attract drivers including paid leave, insurance, meals and other incidentals and retirement plans. For example, more than 90% of truckload carriers, less-than-truckload carriers and private fleets surveyed offered drivers paid leave and health insurance.

"What these figures show is that being a truck driver can be a path to a middle class lifestyle for millions of Americans," Costello said. "With the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic crisis not yet fully clear, we can say that a career in trucking could be a well-paying solution for some of the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs so far this year."

The full 2020 ATA Driver Compensation Study, which includes important information for benchmarking and recruiting and retention, is available for purchase through ATA Business Solutions.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter, Facebook, or at Trucking Moves America Forward.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ata-releases-results-of-latest-driver-compensation-study-301063734.html

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 480.00
2.65 %
Alcon 59.98
2.22 %
Sika 175.85
2.21 %
Givaudan 3’478.00
2.08 %
Geberit 463.30
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 37.46
0.00 %
Roche Hldg G 347.60
-0.19 %
CieFinRichemont 54.42
-0.44 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.49 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.00
-1.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.05.20
Warum Large Caps besser abgeschnitten haben als Smallcaps – CME Group
20.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
20.05.20
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
20.05.20
SMI bleibt in der Spur
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lufthansa-Aktie steigt: Lufthansa bestätigt bevorstehende Einigung um Milliarden-Rettung
Depot für die Krise: Welche Titel sollten rein, welche Aktien raus?
Zur Rose-Aktie auf Allzeithoch nach euphorischer Analysten-Studie
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA
Schweizer Börsenhandel wird um zehn Minuten verlängert
Depot von Warren Buffett im 1. Quartal: Schafft es Apple erneut auf Platz 1?
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow Jones leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus - Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Fed-Protokoll bestätigt Krisenkurs der Fed
Meyer Burger-Aktie stabil: Aktionärsgruppe um Sentis Capital hat sich aufgelöst

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow Jones leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus - Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Am heimischen Markt wurde am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertages nicht gehandelt. In New York zeigen sich die Indizes schwächer. In Frankfurt verzeichnete der deutsche Leitindex Verluste. Die asiatischen Indizes traten zunächst auf der Stelle und entschieden sich dann jedoch für die Verlustzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB