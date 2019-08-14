14.08.2019 16:15:00

ATA Hails Release of Proposed Hours-of-Service Improvements

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations hailed proposed changes to the hours-of-service rules as a way to improve safety on our nation's highways while providing additional flexibility for professional drivers.

"Secretary Chao and Administrator Martinez are to be commended for their commitment to an open and data-driven process to update the hours-of-service rules," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "We look forward to studying and understanding how these proposed changes will impact our industry so we can provide relevant data and information to strengthen and support a good final rule that bolsters safety and provides drivers needed flexibility.

The rule, released by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration today, proposes several changes to the hours-of-service rule, but maintains the regulation's core principles.

"In the 15 years since the last major revisions to the hours-of-service, we as an industry have learned a great deal about how these rules impact our drivers," said ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle's Transportation. "The valuable experience and data we've gained over that time will make it easier to provide flexibility for drivers to get additional rest and find parking while keeping our highways safe."

"ATA intends to fully review these proposed changes so we can shape a strong rule for our drivers, our industry and the motoring public," Spear said.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ata-hails-release-of-proposed-hours-of-service-improvements-300901674.html

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

