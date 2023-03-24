SMI 10'634 -0.8%  SPI 13'939 -0.9%  Dow 32'096 0.0%  DAX 14'957 -1.7%  Euro 0.9881 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'126 -1.9%  Gold 1'987 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'640 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9186 0.2%  Öl 74.7 -1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Swiss Life-Aktie in Rot: Swiss Life-Chef Patrick Frost erhält gleiche Vergütung wie im Vorjahr
ABB-Aktie dennoch tiefer: ABB kündigt neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm in Milliardenhöhe an
Schweizer Bankensektor auf einmal Risikofaktor für globales Finanzsystem - wie konnte es soweit kommen?
Kauf von CS soll wohl innert eines Monats abgeschlossen werden - UBS will an der Marke "Credit Suisse" festhalten - CS-Aktie sinkt
UBS- und Credit Suisse-Aktien tiefrot: Mögliche Umgehung von Russlandsanktionen ruft offenbar US-Behörden auf den Plan
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

24.03.2023 18:00:19

At the Yacht Club de Monaco meetings and panels were held on the future of the yachting industry

MONACO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first day of an intense week of initiatives comes to an end at the Yacht Club de Monaco, where meetings, discussions and panels dedicated to yachting and sustainability were held. On the occasion of the sixth Monaco Ocean Week, an initiative supported by the Prince Albert II Foundation, as every year, the YCM is in charge of the Yachting with the 12th edition of the Environmental symposium, the Captain's forum and the Explorers’ Awards. Moreover the YCM is hosting the Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous. "So many initiatives that are part of our collective approach ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’. This is what we want to be: an innovation platform to support the yachting industry. It is necessary to demonstrate that yachting moves responsibly and intends to improve in order to bring an evolution in society,” says YCM secretary general, Bernard d’Alessandri.

Focus of the Environmental symposium was the tenth edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (scheduled for July) which brought attention to alternative energies and energy efficiency and how these issues are addressed by the new generations of engineers. "Young people can contribute a lot to change and bring all-round innovation, for this we have to work on propulsion, hulls, structures, materials and source of energy. We have to work step by step and develop technologies with all the players in the sector, starting with producers and shipowners," underlines Thomas Grosjean, marine fuel cell engineer of Shipping Lab.

Highlights of this first day: the YCM Explorer Awards of La Belle Classe Superyachts awards ceremony. The awards are destined to owners who stand out for their commitment to protecting the marine environment, both in the design of their yacht and in the way they use it. The ceremony was attended by Prince Albert II of Monaco: "Not only do we need to continue exploring but also to carry this feeling with us in everything we do. We must continue to be fascinated by what nature and the ocean show us, at the same time preserve it and witness it,” says the prince who is also president of the Yacht Club.

Assigned by a jury of experts they were given out for three categories: Technology & Innovation awarded to S/Y Marie Joseph (24m), Mediation & Science awarded to M/Y Ocean Explorer (87m) and Adventure & Environmental Ethics awarded to S/Y SeaHawk (59m). M/V Plastic Odyssey (39m) triumphed in the Coup de Coeur category. "Plastic Odyssey - says the founder Simon Bernard - is an expedition around the world that began with the intention of fighting plastic pollution by involving local entrepreneurs in recycling it before it is disposed of in the sea. It is an honor to be here, above all because we are young. I was here in 2018 for the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge and a few years later I'm here again to collect this award, an exciting moment for me.”

Part of the day was dedicated to the 27th Captains' Forum with a focus on management and skills. "Without teamwork on board, we would be powerless – says Paul Rose, explorer and popularizer - Regardless of the size of the vessel, it is necessary to work in a welcoming environment and with ease, to avoid the slightest problem and ensure the safety of the crew but also the guests on board. The management and leadership could not be more valuable. As a micro-company, the members of a crew have a well-defined role is a very interesting model to observe and it would be wise to draw inspiration from it.” In general, "what we have to do is be able to communicate to people that the world of yachting and those who work in it are all closely connected with the ocean. So their opinion on ocean conservation has a significant weight, even when confronted with politicians and business leaders, because she was trained right at sea.”

The discussions will continue today with the Monaco Smart Yacht Rendez-vous organised by Monaco Marina Management. HSH Prince Albert II came today to discover the innovative solutions, proposed by start-ups, scaleups and corporates, and which are applicable for superyachts.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gewinne in Sicht

Erfolgreiche Investoren erzielen an der Börse Renditen von mehr als 10 Prozent pro Jahr. Wie Sie das auch schaffen? Wir geben Ihnen die besten Tipps zum Aktienkauf 2023 - hier erfahren Sie mehr!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:16 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
16:14 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
09:26 Banken bleiben unter Druck
08:54 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh gesucht
07:48 Börse Aktuell – Zinsgipfel bald erreicht?
07:08 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Seitwärts am GD50
23.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'055.34 18.47 SXSSMU
Short 11'254.24 13.80 PESSMU
Short 11'676.89 8.93 BSSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'634.04 24.03.2023 17:30:21
Long 10'174.34 18.80 EHSSMU
Long 9'972.09 13.89 3SSMZU
Long 9'512.50 8.71 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Leitzinerhöhung: SNB hebt Leitzinsen deutlich an - Mehrere Banken erhöhen Kontozinsen
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt nach oben: Meyer Burger schreibt trotz Umsatzsteigerung 2022 erneut rote Zahlen
UBS- und Credit Suisse-Aktien tiefrot: Mögliche Umgehung von Russlandsanktionen ruft offenbar US-Behörden auf den Plan
Zur Rose-Aktie verliert dennoch zweistellig: Zur Rose konnte Verluste 2022 wie angekündigt eindämmen
Ethereum-Gründer Vitalik Buterin trennt sich von hunderttausenden Altcoins
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Finma reagiert auf Kritik zur Abschreibung von CS-Anleihen - SNB-Chef: CS-Konkurs zu riskieren, wäre verantwortungslos
Verunsicherung nimmt wieder zu: SMI geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 15'000 Punkten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich im Minus
Ex-Roche-CEO Schwan nun Verwaltungsratspräsident: Darum dürfte die Roche-Inhaberfamilie die Neubesetzung begrüssen
Goldpreis: Fed-Aussagen sorgen für kräftigen Rebound
TUI-Aktie nimmt deutlich ab: TUI will mit Kapitalerhöhung Milliardenbetrag erlösen - Warnstreik bei TUIfly am Montag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.