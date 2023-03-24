At the Yacht Club de Monaco meetings and panels were held on the future of the yachting industry

MONACO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first day of an intense week of initiatives comes to an end at the Yacht Club de Monaco, where meetings, discussions and panels dedicated to yachting and sustainability were held. On the occasion of the sixth Monaco Ocean Week, an initiative supported by the Prince Albert II Foundation, as every year, the YCM is in charge of the Yachting with the 12th edition of the Environmental symposium, the Captain's forum and the Explorers’ Awards. Moreover the YCM is hosting the Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous. "So many initiatives that are part of our collective approach ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’. This is what we want to be: an innovation platform to support the yachting industry. It is necessary to demonstrate that yachting moves responsibly and intends to improve in order to bring an evolution in society,” says YCM secretary general, Bernard d’Alessandri.



Focus of the Environmental symposium was the tenth edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (scheduled for July) which brought attention to alternative energies and energy efficiency and how these issues are addressed by the new generations of engineers. "Young people can contribute a lot to change and bring all-round innovation, for this we have to work on propulsion, hulls, structures, materials and source of energy. We have to work step by step and develop technologies with all the players in the sector, starting with producers and shipowners," underlines Thomas Grosjean, marine fuel cell engineer of Shipping Lab.

Highlights of this first day: the YCM Explorer Awards of La Belle Classe Superyachts awards ceremony. The awards are destined to owners who stand out for their commitment to protecting the marine environment, both in the design of their yacht and in the way they use it. The ceremony was attended by Prince Albert II of Monaco: "Not only do we need to continue exploring but also to carry this feeling with us in everything we do. We must continue to be fascinated by what nature and the ocean show us, at the same time preserve it and witness it,” says the prince who is also president of the Yacht Club.

Assigned by a jury of experts they were given out for three categories: Technology & Innovation awarded to S/Y Marie Joseph (24m), Mediation & Science awarded to M/Y Ocean Explorer (87m) and Adventure & Environmental Ethics awarded to S/Y SeaHawk (59m). M/V Plastic Odyssey (39m) triumphed in the Coup de Coeur category. "Plastic Odyssey - says the founder Simon Bernard - is an expedition around the world that began with the intention of fighting plastic pollution by involving local entrepreneurs in recycling it before it is disposed of in the sea. It is an honor to be here, above all because we are young. I was here in 2018 for the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge and a few years later I'm here again to collect this award, an exciting moment for me.”

Part of the day was dedicated to the 27th Captains' Forum with a focus on management and skills. "Without teamwork on board, we would be powerless – says Paul Rose, explorer and popularizer - Regardless of the size of the vessel, it is necessary to work in a welcoming environment and with ease, to avoid the slightest problem and ensure the safety of the crew but also the guests on board. The management and leadership could not be more valuable. As a micro-company, the members of a crew have a well-defined role is a very interesting model to observe and it would be wise to draw inspiration from it.” In general, "what we have to do is be able to communicate to people that the world of yachting and those who work in it are all closely connected with the ocean. So their opinion on ocean conservation has a significant weight, even when confronted with politicians and business leaders, because she was trained right at sea.”

The discussions will continue today with the Monaco Smart Yacht Rendez-vous organised by Monaco Marina Management. HSH Prince Albert II came today to discover the innovative solutions, proposed by start-ups, scaleups and corporates, and which are applicable for superyachts.

