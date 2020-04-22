22.04.2020 01:47:00

At Davis Levin Livingston, 3 Partners Included in 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide

HONOLULU, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-known legal newsgroup Lawdragon recently released its annual Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide for 2020, which once again includes Attorneys Mark Davis, Michael Livingston, and Loretta Sheehan. All three of these attorneys are also partners at noted Hawai'i litigation firm, Davis Levin Livingston.

Davis Levin Livingston

This is the second consecutive year that these three leading plaintiff's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon for their tireless work on behalf of injury victims. As one of the most respected legal media organizations in the United States, Lawdragon is closely connected to the legal community, and as such, has the ability to fairly rate excellence within each practice area of the law.

Every year, the Lawdragon research team uses peer and client nominations, in-depth legal research, and comparative analysis to select 500 top attorneys in practice areas ranging from employment to financial law. The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide is intended to showcase the "best of the U.S. plaintiff's bar," and the team at Davis Levin Livingston is honored that three of their partners were selected in both 2019 and 2020.

For additional information about the attorneys at Davis Levin Livingston or for further press inquiries, visit https://www.davislevin.com/.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-davis-levin-livingston-3-partners-included-in-2020-lawdragon-500-leading-plaintiff-consumer-lawyers-guide-301044835.html

SOURCE Davis Levin Livingston

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 164.60
2.49 %
Roche Hldg G 335.70
0.36 %
Givaudan 3’282.00
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 418.00
-1.55 %
Adecco Group 41.33
-1.62 %
ABB 16.51
-3.96 %
CS Group 7.63
-4.31 %
The Swatch Grp 188.40
-4.56 %
UBS Group 8.99
-4.68 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-10.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
21.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
21.04.20
Stimmung leicht gedämpft
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Historischer Ölpreiseinbruch: US-Öl-Kontrakt erstmals negativ
Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex folgten am Dienstag den negativen Vorgaben aus den USA und Asien. Die Wall Street wies kräftige Abschläge aus. Auch an den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB