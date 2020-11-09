SMI 10’396 0.7%  SPI 12’932 0.8%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’714 1.9%  Euro 1.0688 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’259 1.7%  Gold 1’958 0.0%  Dollar 0.9000 0.1%  Öl 40.3 1.9% 

09.11.2020 11:42:00

At Chengdu Creative Design Week, European Fashion Industry is Expanding Cooperation with Chengdu, One of the Most Fashionable Cities in China

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu can become an international fashion capital like Paris and Milan —— On November 7, 2020, at the The 7th Chengdu Creativity&Design Week held in Chengdu, China, Cheng Yingting, chief operating officer of Marangoni Institute (China), Italy, said. The 7th Chengdu Creativity&Design Week (November 6 to 9, 2020) takes industry, fashion, space, cultural tourism and digital creative design as its main contents. At this grand event, European fashion industry found more cooperation opportunities with Chengdu, one of the most fashionable cities in China.

The pace of life in Chengdu is very similar to that in Paris and Milan. Cheng Yingting believed that this is because Chengdu people have something in common with Parisians and Milanese in their spiritual core. "They all enjoy life very much." In the urban atmosphere of enjoying life, Chengdu people are very willing to pay for fashion. "For fashion, Chengdu has not only great power of consumption but also a strong willingness to consume, which makes Chengdu very advantageous in developing the fashion industry."

The European Institute of Design also participated in the Chengdu Creativity&Design Week for the first time. Vito Plantamura, Asia-Pacific Director and Pitti Uomo China Marketing Director, said that Chengdu is a city with creative design potential, and there are many young, fashion and creative talents. In recent years, 40-50 students of the institute's branch in Chengdu go to Rome for advanced education every year. "The younger generation of creative talents in Chengdu are constantly improving their level and with great potential."

Malangoni College also hopes to cooperate with Chengdu in fashion education. "We hope to cooperate with universities and international high schools in Chengdu to bring the fashion concept of combining globalization and localization of Malangoni to Chengdu." Cheng Yingting said. She also had a wonderful experience during the The 7th Chengdu Creativity&Design Week. "I noticed that many citizens, especially young students, participated in it. Visiting exhibitions and museums is a part of daily life for Europeans. I am delighted to see Chengdu people enjoy it, too."

pagehit