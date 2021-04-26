At 108, Former Teacher is Honored by Cedarville, Ohio Leaders

CEDARVILLE, Ohio, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years before she was born, the Wright Brothers made their first flights at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The year of her birth, 1913, the city of Dayton, Ohio suffered a devastating flood. And when she was five-years-old, the country was in the grip of a different pandemic, the Spanish Flu.

Geraldine Henry has seen and survived a lot.

Cedarville University, where she graduated in 1934 (then called Cedarville College) with a degree in education, will celebrate her 108th birthday on April 28, honoring a life faithfully lived.

Henry is believed to be Cedarville's oldest alumna. She is the only child of William and Cora Henry and lived in her family home in London, Ohio, until 2014, when she moved to Sisters on Elm Assisted Living Center in London. She taught American History at Catawba High School, then Northeastern High School both in Clark County, until her retirement.

To honor Henry, Cedarville University leaders will deliver at least 108 birthday cards and gifts from current faculty, staff, and students Wednesday, April 28 at 10 am. In addition to the Cedarville gifts, a proclamation or letter of congratulations from Ohio Senator Bob Hackett (R-London) and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be presented.

Roscoe Smith, Cedarville's director of gift planning, noticed in January that Geraldine's birthday was coming up soon. "What can do you for somebody her age?" he shared. "We won't be able to take her anywhere, and I'm not even sure we will be able to see her. I thought, 'Let's overwhelm her with love through cards.'" Smith reached out to Cedarville School of Education Dean Dr. Kevin Jones and explained his plan.

"He agreed immediately and was very excited about helping out with that kind of a project," Smith said.

Smith started with 100 birthday cards dropped off on a Thursday morning. By Friday morning, all the cards had notes and birthday wishes, and the School of Education was asking for more.

"The School of Education has been great," Smith said. "Some of the faculty took the cards to their classrooms and gave their students five minutes to write a note." Already, he is over his goal of 108 cards. In addition to being Cedarville's oldest alumna, Henry has been a long-time supporter of the university, establishing an endowed scholarship, the William and Cora Norman Henry Memorial Scholarship, to honor her parents. The scholarship is for students majoring in elementary education. Students from Clark County are given first preference.

"Geraldine is our oldest living alumnus, and she holds an honored position at the university," Smith noted. "She has maintained close ties with Cedarville over the years and has shown a desire to support students today who are pursuing a career she gave her life too. That is worth honoring."

Story written by Clem Boyd

