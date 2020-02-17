ASX and Spirit AeroSystems Developing Affordable eVTOL Aircraft for Mass Production

DETROIT, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace Experience Technologies (ASX), an aviation technology start-up, and Spirit AeroSystems, a global aircraft design and manufacturing company, have signed a memorandum of understanding and a definitive agreement to cooperate on creation of affordable, certified all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

"Spirit not only brings its design and manufacturing expertise to the partnership, but most importantly, its deep knowledge in FAA Certification of the aircraft," said Jon Rimanelli, CEO and co-founder of ASX. "Our partnership with Spirit aims to deliver simple, safe and robust electric VTOL aircraft that are accessible to the mass traveling public."

The program aims to converge automotive mass production techniques with the reliability of commercial-grade aerospace. The path to delivering low-cost aircraft systems starts with engineering services, then parts fabrication, and finally system integration supporting the launch of ASX's all-electric eVTOL aircraft, the MOBi-One. ASX is enlisting the proven expertise of Spirit, a top supplier of structures, such as fuselages and wing components, to the world's premier commercial and defense aircraft manufacturers.

"We look forward to working with ASX, an early pioneer in the emerging urban air mobility market," said Keith Hamilton, Executive Director, Programs and Business Development for Spirit. "Spirit is actively developing new concepts, designs and solutions that will help build next-generation aircraft and solve challenges in the future. This collaboration gives Spirit the opportunity to bring our world-class capabilities to this important future market for logistics and personal transportation."

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.

About ASX Airspace Experience Technologies (ASX) is an aviation start-up re-imagining personal air transportation for everyone by offering eco-friendly, quiet, and connected eVTOL aircraft that leverage the fusion of automotive mass production technologies and electric vehicle architectures and commercial aerospace standards. ASX is launching a Series A Funding round in March 2020, and ASX welcomes new investors to join this transformative opportunity in urban air mobility.

