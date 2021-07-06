ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2021

MEXICO CITY, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that that total passenger traffic for June 2021 reached a total of 4.6 million passengers, 5.1% below the 4.8 million passengers reported June 2019 which reflects a lower demand for travel in general and restrictions in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of June 2019, passenger traffic declined 7.1% in Mexico and 15.6% in Colombia, while traffic in Puerto Rico increased 13.7%.

This announcement reflects comparisons between June 1 through June 30, 2021, from June 1 through June 30, 2020 and June 1 through June 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

























June

% Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019



Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019



2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Mexico 2,887,405 278,443 2,681,950 863.2 (7.1)

17,450,634 8,524,880 12,424,008 45.7 (28.8) Domestic Traffic 1,419,994 229,108 1,300,432 467.6 (8.4)

7,897,876 3,974,470 6,623,043 66.6 (16.1) International Traffic 1,467,411 49,335 1,381,518 2,700.3 (5.9)

9,552,758 4,550,410 5,800,965 27.5 (39.3) San Juan, Puerto Rico 888,007 214,008 1,009,754 371.8 13.7

2,542,116 2,542,116 4,436,229 74.5 74.5 Domestic Traffic 779,040 211,203 953,969 351.7 22.5

2,332,728 2,332,728 4,259,734 82.6 82.6 International Traffic 108,967 2,805 55,785 1,888.8 (48.8)

209,388 209,388 176,495 (15.7) (15.7) Colombia 1,036,748 2,544 874,698 34,282.8 (15.6)

5,614,966 2,675,050 3,876,632 44.9 (31.0) Domestic Traffic 859,643 1,292 727,273 56,190.5 (15.4)

4,757,830 2,274,472 3,329,524 46.4 (30.0) International Traffic 177,105 1,252 147,425 11,675.2 (16.8)

857,136 400,578 547,108 36.6 (36.2) Total Traffic 4,812,160 494,995 4,566,402 822.5 (5.1)

25,607,716 13,742,046 20,736,869 50.9 (19.0) Domestic Traffic 3,058,677 441,603 2,981,674 575.2 (2.5)

14,988,434 8,581,670 14,212,301 65.6 (5.2) International Traffic 1,753,483 53,392 1,584,728 2,868.1 (9.6)

10,619,282 5,160,376 6,524,568 26.4 (38.6)

Mexico Passenger Traffic





















June % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 1,419,994 229,108 1,300,432 467.6 (8.4)

7,897,876 3,974,470 6,623,043 66.6 (16.1) CUN Cancun 781,998 131,001 799,084 510.0 2.2

4,219,050 2,033,084 4,057,727 99.6 (3.8) CZM Cozumel 18,770 387 10,204 2,536.7 (45.6)

98,229 38,287 56,525 47.6 (42.5) HUX Huatulco 67,364 2,568 54,752 2,032.1 (18.7)

369,708 151,212 272,255 80.0 (26.4) MID Merida 210,980 30,645 156,248 409.9 (25.9)

1,228,490 646,982 791,789 22.4 (35.5) MTT Minatitlan 12,122 2,037 8,350 309.9 (31.1)

70,619 33,684 45,511 35.1 (35.6) OAX Oaxaca 81,471 13,206 68,796 420.9 (15.6)

467,244 288,964 336,292 16.4 (28.0) TAP Tapachula 30,743 10,433 34,148 227.3 11.1

180,920 120,804 184,402 52.6 1.9 VER Veracruz 116,455 19,501 89,784 360.4 (22.9)

671,981 348,226 464,557 33.4 (30.9) VSA Villahermosa 100,091 19,330 79,066 309.0 (21.0)

591,635 313,227 413,985 32.2 (30.0) International Traffic 1,467,411 49,335 1,381,518 2,700.3 (5.9)

9,552,758 4,550,410 5,800,965 27.5 (39.3) CUN Cancun 1,400,407 44,418 1,291,026 2,806.5 (7.8)

8,995,343 4,209,900 5,450,301 29.5 (39.4) CZM Cozumel 26,475 1,812 43,133 2,280.4 62.9

229,186 130,601 170,071 30.2 (25.8) HUX Huatulco 3,374 95 3,456 3,537.9 2.4

101,068 77,397 11,664 (84.9) (88.5) MID Merida 16,394 1,393 21,883 1,470.9 33.5

106,672 62,754 77,768 23.9 (27.1) MTT Minatitlan 690 12 421 3,408.3 (39.0)

3,725 1,955 2,527 29.3 (32.2) OAX Oaxaca 11,570 178 11,695 6,470.2 1.1

68,157 40,433 43,891 8.6 (35.6) TAP Tapachula 1,214 134 989 638.1 (18.5)

6,370 3,680 3,617 (1.7) (43.2) VER Veracruz 5,622 197 6,743 3,322.8 19.9

32,406 15,965 30,449 90.7 (6.0) VSA Villahermosa 1,665 1,096 2,172 98.2 30.5

9,831 7,725 10,677 38.2 8.6 Traffic Total Mexico 2,887,405 278,443 2,681,950 863.2 (7.1)

17,450,634 8,524,880 12,424,008 45.7 (28.8) CUN Cancun 2,182,405 175,419 2,090,110 1,091.5 (4.2)

13,214,393 6,242,984 9,508,028 52.3 (28.0) CZM Cozumel 45,245 2,199 53,337 2,325.5 17.9

327,415 168,888 226,596 34.2 (30.8) HUX Huatulco 70,738 2,663 58,208 2,085.8 (17.7)

470,776 228,609 283,919 24.2 (39.7) MID Merida 227,374 32,038 178,131 456.0 (21.7)

1,335,162 709,736 869,557 22.5 (34.9) MTT Minatitlan 12,812 2,049 8,771 328.1 (31.5)

74,344 35,639 48,038 34.8 (35.4) OAX Oaxaca 93,041 13,384 80,491 501.4 (13.5)

535,401 329,397 380,183 15.4 (29.0) TAP Tapachula 31,957 10,567 35,137 232.5 10.0

187,290 124,484 188,019 51.0 0.4 VER Veracruz 122,077 19,698 96,527 390.0 (20.9)

704,387 364,191 495,006 35.9 (29.7) VSA Villahermosa 101,756 20,426 81,238 297.7 (20.2)

601,466 320,952 424,662 32.3 (29.4)

























Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

















June % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 SJU Total 888,007 214,008 1,009,754 371.8 13.7

2,542,116 2,542,116 4,436,229 74.5 74.5 Domestic Traffic 779,040 211,203 953,969 351.7 22.5

2,332,728 2,332,728 4,259,734 82.6 82.6 International Traffic 108,967 2,805 55,785 1,888.8 (48.8)

209,388 209,388 176,495 (15.7) (15.7)

























Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan



















June % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 859,643 1,292 727,273 56,190.5 (15.4)

4,757,830 2,274,472 3,329,524 46.4 (30.0) MDE Rionegro 627,764 345 511,643 148,202.3 (18.5)

3,445,225 1,623,659 2,243,639 38.2 (34.9) EOH Medellin 90,404 536 77,891 14,431.9 (13.8)

509,668 243,648 408,086 67.5 (19.9) MTR Monteria 81,985 155 91,358 58,840.6 11.4

472,767 259,634 437,126 68.4 (7.5) APO Carepa 18,862 72 17,924 24,794.4 (5.0)

104,357 50,493 92,512 83.2 (11.4) UIB Quibdo 32,905 178 24,777 13,819.7 (24.7)

180,079 83,763 129,556 54.7 (28.1) CZU Corozal 7,723 6 3,680 61,233.3 (52.4)

45,734 13,275 18,605 40.2 (59.3) International Traffic 177,105 1,252 147,425 11,675.2 (16.8)

857,136 400,578 547,108 36.6 (36.2) MDE Rionegro 177,105 1,252 147,425 11,675.2 (16.8)

857,136 400,578 547,108 36.6 (36.2) EOH Medellin -









-







MTR Monteria - - -





- - -



APO Carepa - - -





- - -



UIB Quibdo - - -





- - -



CZU Corozal - - -





- - -



Traffic Total Colombia 1,036,748 2,544 874,698 34,282.8 (15.6)

5,614,966 2,675,050 3,876,632 44.9 (31.0) MDE Rionegro 804,869 1,597 659,068 41,169.1 (18.1)

4,302,361 2,024,237 2,790,747 37.9 (35.1) EOH Medellin 90404 536 77,891 14,431.9 (13.8)

509,668 243,648 408,086 67.5 (19.9) MTR Monteria 81,985 155 91,358 58,840.6 11.4

472,767 259,634 437,126 68.4 (7.5) APO Carepa 18,862 72 17,924 24,794.4 (5.0)

104,357 50,493 92,512 83.2 (11.4) UIB Quibdo 32,905 178 24,777 13,819.7 (24.7)

180,079 83,763 129,556 54.7 (28.1) CZU Corozal 7,723 6 3,680 61,233.3 (52.4)

45,734 13,275 18,605 40.2 (59.3)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.