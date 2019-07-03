ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2019

MEXICO CITY, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2019 increased 6.4% when compared to June 2018. Passenger traffic rose 3.4% in Mexico, 1.9% in Puerto Rico and 20.7% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between June 1 through June 30, 2019 and 2018, as well as accumulated figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.





Passenger Traffic Summary













June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019 2018 2019 Mexico 2,792,880 2,887,405 3.4

16,854,859 17,450,634 3.5 Domestic Traffic 1,321,639 1,419,994 7.4

7,382,487 7,897,876 7.0 International Traffic 1,471,241 1,467,411 (0.3)

9,472,372 9,552,758 0.8 San Juan, Puerto Rico 871,121 888,007 1.9

4,135,978 4,717,808 14.1 Domestic Traffic 763,681 779,040 2.0

3,714,790 4,216,167 13.5 International Traffic 107,440 108,967 1.4

421,188 501,641 19.1 Colombia 858,823 1,036,748 20.7

4,880,688 5,614,966 15.0 Domestic Traffic 721,255 859,643 19.2

4,123,159 4,757,830 15.4 International Traffic 137,568 177,105 28.7

757,529 857,136 13.1 Total Traffic 4,522,824 4,812,160 6.4

25,871,525 27,783,408 7.4 Domestic Traffic 2,806,575 3,058,677 9.0

15,220,436 16,871,873 10.9 International Traffic 1,716,249 1,753,483 2.2

10,651,089 10,911,535 2.4

















Mexico Passenger Traffic















June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019 2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 1,321,639 1,419,994 7.4

7,382,487 7,897,876 7.0 CUN Cancun 764,249 781,998 2.3

4,032,505 4,219,050 4.6 CZM Cozumel 12,295 18,770 52.7

72,993 98,229 34.6 HUX Huatulco 55,387 67,364 21.6

327,869 369,708 12.8 MID Merida 175,217 210,980 20.4

1,054,366 1,228,490 16.5 MTT Minatitlan 16,178 12,122 (25.1)

94,567 70,619 (25.3) OAX Oaxaca 62,162 81,471 31.1

400,875 467,244 16.6 TAP Tapachula 24,253 30,743 26.8

145,059 180,920 24.7 VER Veracruz 119,459 116,455 (2.5)

681,137 671,981 (1.3) VSA Villahermosa 92,439 100,091 8.3

573,116 591,635 3.2 International Traffic 1,471,241 1,467,411 (0.3)

9,472,372 9,552,758 0.8 CUN Cancun 1,392,349 1,400,407 0.6

8,905,478 8,995,343 1.0 CZM Cozumel 41,402 26,475 (36.1)

241,714 229,186 (5.2) HUX Huatulco 3,318 3,374 1.7

102,068 101,068 (1.0) MID Merida 17,226 16,394 (4.8)

114,498 106,672 (6.8) MTT Minatitlan 588 690 17.3

3,357 3,725 11.0 OAX Oaxaca 6,952 11,570 66.4

47,540 68,157 43.4 TAP Tapachula 1,214 1,214 -

8,295 6,370 (23.2) VER Veracruz 5,531 5,622 1.6

31,742 32,406 2.1 VSA Villahermosa 2,661 1,665 (37.4)

17,680 9,831 (44.4) Traffic Total Mexico 2,792,880 2,887,405 3.4

16,854,859 17,450,634 3.5 CUN Cancun 2,156,598 2,182,405 1.2

12,937,983 13,214,393 2.1 CZM Cozumel 53,697 45,245 (15.7)

314,707 327,415 4.0 HUX Huatulco 58,705 70,738 20.5

429,937 470,776 9.5 MID Merida 192,443 227,374 18.2

1,168,864 1,335,162 14.2 MTT Minatitlan 16,766 12,812 (23.6)

97,924 74,344 (24.1) OAX Oaxaca 69,114 93,041 34.6

448,415 535,401 19.4 TAP Tapachula 25,467 31,957 25.5

153,354 187,290 22.1 VER Veracruz 124,990 122,077 (2.3)

712,879 704,387 (1.2) VSA Villahermosa 95,100 101,756 7.0

590,796 601,466 1.8

















Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)













June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019 2018 2019 SJU Total 871,121 888,007 1.9

4,135,978 4,717,808 14.1 Domestic Traffic 763,681 779,040 779,040

3,714,790 4,216,167 13.5 International Traffic 107,440 108,967 108,967

421,188 501,641 19.1

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan













June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019 2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 721,255 859,643 19.2

4,123,159 4,757,830 15.4 MDE Rionegro 502,285 627,764 25.0

2,885,896 3,445,225 19.4 EOH Medellin 88,378 90,404 2.3

502,626 509,668 1.4 MTR Monteria 77,065 81,985 6.4

427,257 472,767 10.7 APO Carepa 16,133 18,862 16.9

94,522 104,357 10.4 UIB Quibdo 30,011 32,905 9.6

171,151 180,079 5.2 CZU Corozal 7,383 7,723 4.6

41,707 45,734 9.7 International Traffic 137,568 177,105 28.7

757,529 857,136 13.1 MDE Rionegro 137,568 177,105 28.7

Traffic Total Colombia 858,823 1,036,748 20.7

4,880,688 5,614,966 15.0 MDE Rionegro 639,853 804,869 25.8

3,643,425 4,302,361 18.1 EOH Medellin 88,378 90,404 2.3

502,626 509,668 1.4 MTR Monteria 77,065 81,985 6.4

427,257 472,767 10.7 APO Carepa 16,133 18,862 16.9

94,522 104,357 10.4 UIB Quibdo 30,011 32,905 9.6

171,151 180,079 5.2 CZU Corozal 7,383 7,723 4.6

41,707 45,734 9.7

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-june-2019-300880082.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.