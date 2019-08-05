|
05.08.2019 22:20:00
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2019
MEXICO CITY, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for July 2019 increased 2.6% when compared to July 2018. Passenger traffic decreased in 0.7% in Mexico, increase in 2.8% in Puerto Rico and 13.7% in Colombia.
This announcement reflects comparisons between July 1 through July 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018.Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
Mexico
3,222,359
3,198,194
(0.7)
20,077,218
20,648,828
2.8
Domestic Traffic
1,600,442
1,634,446
2.1
8,982,929
9,532,322
6.1
International Traffic
1,621,917
1,563,748
(3.6)
11,094,289
11,116,506
0.2
San Juan, Puerto Rico
942,268
968,319
2.8
5,078,246
5,686,127
12.0
Domestic Traffic
814,884
851,865
4.5
4,529,674
5,068,032
11.9
International Traffic
127,384
116,454
(8.6)
548,572
618,095
12.7
Colombia
948,280
1,078,246
13.7
5,828,968
6,693,212
14.8
Domestic Traffic
805,204
903,812
12.2
4,928,363
5,661,642
14.9
International Traffic
143,076
174,434
21.9
900,605
1,031,570
14.5
Total Traffic
5,112,907
5,244,759
2.6
30,984,432
33,028,167
6.6
Domestic Traffic
3,220,530
3,390,123
5.3
18,440,966
20,261,996
9.9
International Traffic
1,892,377
1,854,636
(2.0)
12,543,466
12,766,171
1.8
Mexico Passenger Traffic
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
Domestic Traffic
1,600,442
1,634,446
2.1
8,982,929
9,532,322
6.1
CUN
Cancun
938,633
914,987
(2.5)
4,971,138
5,134,037
3.3
CZM
Cozumel
21,698
20,523
(5.4)
94,691
118,752
25.4
HUX
Huatulco
71,584
78,728
10.0
399,453
448,436
12.3
MID
Merida
203,224
237,223
16.7
1,257,590
1,465,713
16.5
MTT
Minatitlan
17,250
12,145
(29.6)
111,817
82,764
(26.0)
OAX
Oaxaca
76,689
100,386
30.9
477,564
567,630
18.9
TAP
Tapachula
27,844
30,959
11.2
172,903
211,879
22.5
VER
Veracruz
135,313
129,467
(4.3)
816,450
801,448
(1.8)
VSA
Villahermosa
108,207
110,028
1.7
681,323
701,663
3.0
International Traffic
1,621,917
1,563,748
(3.6)
11,094,289
11,116,506
0.2
CUN
Cancun
1,531,041
1,484,897
(3.0)
10,436,519
10,480,240
0.4
CZM
Cozumel
42,963
27,621
(35.7)
284,677
256,807
(9.8)
HUX
Huatulco
3,032
3,251
7.2
105,100
104,319
(0.7)
MID
Merida
22,815
19,463
(14.7)
137,313
126,135
(8.1)
MTT
Minatitlan
914
891
(2.5)
4,271
4,616
8.1
OAX
Oaxaca
10,221
16,449
60.9
57,761
84,606
46.5
TAP
Tapachula
1,523
1,581
3.8
9,818
7,951
(19.0)
VER
Veracruz
7,180
7,275
1.3
38,922
39,681
2.0
VSA
Villahermosa
2,228
2,320
4.1
19,908
12,151
(39.0)
Traffic Total Mexico
3,222,359
3,198,194
(0.7)
20,077,218
20,648,828
2.8
CUN
Cancun
2,469,674
2,399,884
(2.8)
15,407,657
15,614,277
1.3
CZM
Cozumel
64,661
48,144
(25.5)
379,368
375,559
(1.0)
HUX
Huatulco
74,616
81,979
9.9
504,553
552,755
9.6
MID
Merida
226,039
256,686
13.6
1,394,903
1,591,848
14.1
MTT
Minatitlan
18,164
13,036
(28.2)
116,088
87,380
(24.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
86,910
116,835
34.4
535,325
652,236
21.8
TAP
Tapachula
29,367
32,540
10.8
182,721
219,830
20.3
VER
Veracruz
142,493
136,742
(4.0)
855,372
841,129
(1.7)
VSA
Villahermosa
110,435
112,348
1.7
701,231
713,814
1.8
Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
SJU Total
942,268
968,319
2.8
5,078,246
5,686,127
12.0
Domestic Traffic
814,884
851,865
779,040
4,529,674
5,068,032
11.9
International Traffic
127,384
116,454
108,967
548,572
618,095
12.7
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
Domestic Traffic
805,204
903,812
12.2
4,928,363
5,661,642
14.9
MDE
Rionegro
570,596
655,875
14.9
3,456,492
4,101,100
18.6
EOH
Medellin
90,562
98,190
8.4
593,188
607,858
2.5
MTR
Monteria
89,968
87,586
(2.6)
517,225
560,353
8.3
APO
Carepa
16,672
19,456
16.7
111,194
123,813
11.3
UIB
Quibdo
30,356
34,114
12.4
201,507
214,193
6.3
CZU
Corozal
7,050
8,591
21.9
48,757
54,325
11.4
International Traffic
143,076
174,434
21.9
900,605
1,031,570
14.5
MDE
Rionegro
143,076
174,434
21.9
900,605
1,031,570
14.5
EOH
Medellin
-
-
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
948,280
1,078,246
13.7
5,828,968
6,693,212
14.8
MDE
Rionegro
713,672
830,309
16.3
4,357,097
5,132,670
17.8
EOH
Medellin
90,562
98,190
8.4
593,188
607,858
2.5
MTR
Monteria
89,968
87,586
(2.6)
517,225
560,353
8.3
APO
Carepa
16,672
19,456
16.7
111,194
123,813
11.3
UIB
Quibdo
30,356
34,114
12.4
201,507
214,193
6.3
CZU
Corozal
7,050
8,591
21.9
48,757
54,325
11.4
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-july-2019-300896565.html
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
