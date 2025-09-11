Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’217 -0.5%  SPI 16’950 -0.4%  Dow 45’491 -0.5%  DAX 23’633 -0.4%  Euro 0.9344 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’361 -0.1%  Gold 3’631 -0.3%  Bitcoin 91’105 0.1%  Dollar 0.7988 0.0%  Öl 67.3 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Idorsia-Aktie: Idorsia legt neue Analysen zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant vor
Galderma-Aktie: Galderma stellt an Kongress neue Studiendaten vor
Boeing-Aktie: Nach Streik in Rüstungssparte - Boeing einigt sich mit Gewerkschaft
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Passagiere im Schnitt weniger ausgabefreudig
Studie sieht E-Mobilität 10 Jahre nach VW-Skandal auf Kurs
Suche...

Astronics Aktie 909417 / US0464331083

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.09.2025 07:20:24

Astronics Prices Private Offering Of $210 Mln Of Senior Notes

Astronics
33.60 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Astronics Corporation (ATRO) said on Thursday that it has priced a private offering of $210 million aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2031. The offering is expected to close on September 16.

The company has also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of the notes.

Astronics intends to use around $25.1 million of the net proceeds from this offering to enter into the capped call transactions. In addition, it will utilize approximately $177 million of the net proceeds, together with $108.8 million of debt, to repurchase around $132 million of its outstanding 5.500% convertible senior notes due 2030.

Nachrichten zu Astronics Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten