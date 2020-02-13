Astronics Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 493-6784

Webcast: www.astronics.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Wednesday, March 11, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13698017. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section at www.astronics.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005836/en/