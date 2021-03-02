SMI 10’817 1.0%  SPI 13’481 0.9%  Dow 31’503 -0.1%  DAX 14’040 0.2%  Euro 1.1040 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’708 0.0%  Gold 1’735 0.6%  Bitcoin 43’753 -3.7%  Dollar 0.9141 0.0%  Öl 63.9 0.9% 

02.03.2021 18:27:00

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Makes Significant Donation to The Salvation Army

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army has received a $45,000 donation from Dr. Buzz Aldrin, Apollo XI Lunar Module Pilot, USAF Colonel and Moonwalker, in support of the organization's ongoing relief efforts to serve vulnerable Americans, particularly those impacted by COVID-19.

(PRNewsfoto/The Salvation Army)

"Since last March, The Salvation Army has been hard at work serving the increase of people in need as a result of the economic and emotional impact of the pandemic," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "Through donors like Dr. Buzz Aldrin, we're able to continue providing support to those most affected by the pandemic. We can't thank Dr. Aldrin enough for his generosity."

Donations made to The Salvation Army provide programs and services to more than 23 million people each year. Since the start of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided more than 225 million meals, 1.7 million nights of shelter, and 905,000 instances of emotional and spiritual care to individuals.

Dr. Aldrin's experience quarantining along with fellow astronauts, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins, following their lunar landing in 1969 has made him a voice of hope and inspiration through the pandemic. The donation to The Salvation Army adds to the growing list of support efforts for COVID-19 victims that Dr. Aldrin has led.

"The pandemic has forced all of us to experience some form of isolation over the last year," said Dr. Aldrin. "Many were able to quarantine in the comfort of their own home, but not everyone has been so lucky. The pandemic has displaced many individuals and families, so supporting organizations like The Salvation Army is crucial – they serve those in need when they have nowhere else to turn."

To learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army's ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org/usn.

About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

Contact: Layla Harrison
lharrison@lermaagency.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astronaut-buzz-aldrin-makes-significant-donation-to-the-salvation-army-301238786.html

SOURCE The Salvation Army

