12.06.2025 07:00:00

AstriVax Therapeutics Further Strengthens Team with the Appointment of Dieter Weinand as New Chair of the Board of Directors

  • US-based Dieter Weinand is the former CEO of Bayer Pharma with more than 25 years of experience as a senior business leader in the pharmaceutical industry

  • The appointment comes as AstriVax Therapeutics matures as a clinical stage immunotherapy company with multiple therapeutic assets in development

  • Outgoing Chair Dr. Jeanne Bolger will remain on the Board as a non-executive independent director

Leuven, Belgium, June 12, 2025AstriVax Therapeutics NV, a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for chronic infections based on its proprietary Launch-iT technology, announced today the appointment of Dieter Weinand as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective June 12, 2025. Mr. Weinand is the former Chief Executive Officer of Bayer Pharma AG with more than 25 years of experience as a senior business leader in the pharmaceutical industry. He takes over from Dr. Jeanne Bolger, who served as Chair since 2022 and will remain on the Board as a non-executive independent director.

The appointment follows the recent announcement by AstriVax Therapeutics that it has initiated its second Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of AVX70371 for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

"On behalf of the entire AstriVax Therapeutics team and our Board, I would like to welcome Dieter Weinand as our new Chair,” said Hanne Callewaert, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of AstriVax Therapeutics. "Dieter brings with him a phenomenal amount of experience as a global pharmaceutical leader. He shares our entrepreneurial drive and our mission to improve the lives of patients affected by chronic diseases. I am honored to have Dieter on board and look forward to working alongside him in expanding our network globally among investors and potential future partners.”

"I would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest gratitude to Dr. Jeanne Bolger for her tenure as our first Chair,” added Dr. Callewaert. "Jeanne’s contributions to the advancement of our therapeutic assets into clinical development have been invaluable and we are very fortunate to have her remaining on the Board where we can continue to benefit from her insights and expertise.”

"AstriVax Therapeutics’ Launch-iT technology platform and its immunotherapy drug candidates for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases are extremely impressive and I am very excited to be joining at this significant moment in the company’s journey,” said Dieter Weinand, Chair of the Board of Directors of AstriVax Therapeutics. "I am looking forward to working with Hanne and the team as we progress the company’s pipeline through clinical development, further expand our network globally with companies and investors, and make genuine positive impacts on patient outcomes.”

About Dieter Weinand
During his career, Dieter Weinand has held a number of senior roles leading business operations around the world for companies including Bayer, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi. He has led the development, launch and marketing of products in therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular disease, oncology, immunology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. Mr. Weinand is currently a member of the Board of Coya Therapeutics and Replimune, Chairman of the Board of Confo Therapeutics, and Executive Chairman of the Board of Mnemo Therapeutics. He earned an M.S. in Pharmacology and Toxicology from Long Island University, New York, and a B.A. in Biology from Concordia College, New York.

About AstriVax Therapeutics
AstriVax Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies that could offer broad and long-lasting treatment of chronic infectious diseases. Leveraging proprietary Launch-iT plug and play plasmid-based technology, AstriVax Therapeutics is building a portfolio of clinical candidates targeting chronic viral infections, initially focused on hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human papilloma virus (HPV) infections. The company’s Launch-iT product candidates are potential game-changers in the fight against viral pathogens. They are easy to produce, have limited cold chain requirements, and are expected to trigger a strong and lasting immune response. AstriVax Therapeutics is supported by well-known investors V-Bio Ventures, Fund+, Flanders Future TechFund managed by PMV, Thuja Capital, Ackermans & van Haaren, OMX Europe Venture Fund (Mérieux Equity Partners and Korys), BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity, and the KU Leuven Gemma Frisius Fund. Founded in 2022, AstriVax Therapeutics is located in Leuven, Belgium. For more information, please visit astrivax.com.

Media contacts:
Hanne Callewaert, PhD, CEO of Astrivax Therapeutics
corporate@astrivax.com

Alexandra Schiettekatte
Tel: +32 476 65 04 38
alexandra@themisandiris.agency


